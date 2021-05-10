The National Memo Logo

Biden Rides High In Polls As Americans Approve His Handling Of Pandemic

President Joe Biden

- Doug Mills/Sipa USA/TNS

President Joe Biden is riding a wave of approval as Americans overwhelmingly back his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a new AP-NORC poll revealed Monday. As he nears four months in the White House, Biden is seeing an enviable 63 percent overall approval rating. Even more Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic, with 71 percent giving him high marks, including a remarkable 47 percent of Republicans. Some 54 percent of those surveyed say the country is on the right track, higher than at any point in AP-NORC polls conducted since former President Donald Trump's first months in office. And 57 percent approve of Bide...

Announcing Cheney Ouster, McCarthy Insists GOP Is ‘A Big Tent Party’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Photo by World Economic Forum is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday announced Republicans will vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role in the party — a punishment meted out because Cheney has said Donald Trump should not play a role in the future of the GOP.

Keep reading... Show less
