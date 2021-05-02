Biden Cancels Billions For Trump’s Military-Funded Border Wall
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
President Joe Biden is cancelling billions in funding for construction of a wall at the southern border that had been authorized by his predecessor, according to The Hill.
Donald Trump had used emergency powers in 2019 to raid Defense Department coffers in order to fund his precious border wall after Congress declined to fully fund the project. Now the White House says some of the leftover funding will be used to help reverse the environmental damage caused by construction of the wall.
"Consistent with the President's Proclamation terminating the redirection of funds for border wall, no more money will be diverted from other purposes to building a border wall," a Biden administration official said Friday. "Today, the Department of Defense will begin cancelling all wall projects using the diverted funds, and will take steps to return remaining unobligated military construction funds to their appropriated purpose as permitted by law."
The move follows on Biden's immediate cancellation upon taking office of the state of emergency Trump had declared at the southern border. In total, Trump had secured some $16 billion for his precious wall, with about $6 billion of it being appropriated by Congress, according to the Associated Press. Now some of the $1.4 billion in funding that had been appropriated for the wall will instead be used to address environmental damage caused by the wall, including soil erosion in the San Diego area and increased risk of flooding in the Rio Grande Valley.
According to the AP, as of mid-January, the government had spent $6.1 billion of the $10.8 billion in work it had contracted to have done. Trump reportedly worked "feverishly" his final year in office in order to complete more than 450 miles of the wall.
In January, following the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, Trump traveled to Texas to take one last sad little victory lap on the wall, declaring, "I kept my promises" on completing 450 miles of wall.
Based on the amount still under contract, another 214 miles would have been built, bringing the total to 664 miles.
But President Biden brought that chapter to a close on Friday. Good riddance.
- Homeland Security Chief Endorsed Fraudulent Border Wall Scheme ... ›
- An Engineer Explains Why Trump's Wall Is So Implausible - National ... ›
- Angry That Biden Hasn't Painted Wall, Trump Plans Border Visit ... ›
- Poll: Voters Favor Biden's Border Strategy — Including Republicans ... ›
- Trump's border wall hits a wall as Pentagon cancels parts funded ... ›
- Pentagon to cancel Trump border wall projects using military funds ... ›
- Trump wall: How much has he actually built? - BBC News ›
- Pentagon Cancels Trump's Border Wall Projects Under Biden Order ... ›
- President Biden cancels funding for Trump border wall - BBC News ›
- Biden cancels military-funded border wall projects | TheHill ›
- Trump border wall projects funded by military canceled by White ... ›
- Biden cancels border wall projects Trump paid for with diverted ... ›