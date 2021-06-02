The National Memo Logo

VIDEO: In Tulsa Remarks, Biden Takes Shot At Manchin And Sinema

President Joe Biden in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Screenshot from Twitter

President Joe Biden on Tuesday took an apparent swipe at two of the most conservative Democrats who are blocking critical parts of his agenda, Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona.

"June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill," President Biden said, speaking in Tulsa to honor the 100th anniversary of the racist Tulsa massacre.

"I hear all the folks on TV saying, 'Why doesn't Biden get this done?" the President noted, referring to passing the For the People Act to protect voting rights.

"Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate that vote more with my Republican friends," the President noted.

For those looking at this year's votes, that's not exactly accurate, but during the last administration both Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema voted with President Donald Trump 50.4% of the time, per FiveThirtyEight.

Sen. Manchin has specifically stated he will not vote to support the For the People Act and both Senators have made clear under no circumstances will they support killing the filibuster, which is seen as the only way to advance Biden's agenda, including on voting rights.

Watch:

