Pennsylvania AG: We're Counting Every Vote No Matter What Trump Threatens

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on CNN

CNN screenshot

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Wednesday that he doesn't "pay a whole lot of attention" to Donald Trump's threats to take a case about stopping the vote count in Pennsylvania to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday night, Trump prematurely and inaccurately proclaimed victory in the election and said of ongoing vote counting in states like Pennsylvania, "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop."

Asked about Trump's comments on CNN, Shapiro dismissed the threat and went on to say that mail-in votes would be counted.

"The president wants this settled. Joe Biden wants it settled. The people of Pennsylvania want it settled. My kids want it settled, right? And the best way to settle this is to count. And to make sure that we have an accurate count. And that all legal, eligible votes are part of that process," Shapiro said.

While Trump had a lead in Pennsylvania of nearly 700,000 votes on election nights, counting of absentee ballots was delayed and it is expected that the bulk of the 1.4 million remaining ballots will favor Joe Biden.


Outrage At DeJoy As Postal Service Misses Election Day Deadline

Photo from CNN Politics/ Twitter

Election experts and other critics of voter suppression responded with alarm Tuesday after the United States Postal Service failed to meet a court-ordered afternoon deadline to conduct sweeps at mail processing facilities to "ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia had ordered the sweeps between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm ET, and set a 4:30 pm ET deadline for facilities to file a status update. John Kruzel, a reporter at The Hill, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the USPS failed to comply, in spite of saying this week that about 300,000 ballots had entered the mail sorting system but lacked a delivery scan.

