Bill Barr Reverts Back To Making Alibis For Felon Trump
More than 40 U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alumni, according to NBC News, have signed a letter endorsing presumptive 2024 Democratic Kamala Harris as "the best choice to defeat Donald Trump and lead the nation."
But one former DOJ official who didn't sign that letter is Bill Barr, who served as U.S. attorney general under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump.
Although Barr was highly critical of Trump in 2021 and 2022 and was hoping that someone else would receive the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, he is now endorsing him — as he believes a second Trump term would be preferable to a continuation of the Biden Administration's policies.
During a Barr appearance on CNN, host Kaitlan Collins asked him to name one thing President Joe Biden has done that's worse than Trump trying to overturn the results of an election that he lost.
Barr told Collins, "I think his whole administration is a disaster for the country" — to which an incredulous Collins said, "Is worse than subverting the peaceful transfer of power?"
When Barr asked, "Did he succeed?," Collins responded, "Only because Vice President Mike Pence stood in the way."
HuffPost's S.V. Dáte, in response to tweeted video of that interview, commented, "Attempted bank robbery is a crime. Attempted murder is a crime. Attempted burglary is a crime. Someone should tell him."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.