The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Sen. Whitehouse Says FBI Background Check On Brett Kavanaugh Was ‘Fake’

Brett Kavanaugh

Screenshot from YouTube

The FBI is facing allegations that the background check on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 was “politically-constrained and perhaps fake.” The 2018 background check was conducted after a woman accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, outlined his concerns on Monday in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. He argued that there’s reason to believe the FBI did not properly manage its investigation and overlooked several potential witnesses. “If standard procedures were violated, and...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
brett kavanaugh

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
schools reopening

Close
Copy link