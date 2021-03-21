Sen. Whitehouse Says FBI Background Check On Brett Kavanaugh Was ‘Fake’
March 21 | 2021
Screenshot from YouTube
The FBI is facing allegations that the background check on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 was “politically-constrained and perhaps fake.” The 2018 background check was conducted after a woman accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, outlined his concerns on Monday in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. He argued that there’s reason to believe the FBI did not properly manage its investigation and overlooked several potential witnesses. “If standard procedures were violated, and...
