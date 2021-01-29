WATCH: MSNBC Aired Perfect Movie Clip To Mock McCarthy-Trump Meeting
On January 28, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy traveled to Palm Beach, Florida to meet with former President Donald Trump — and MSNBC's Brian Williams mocked the meeting by showing a clip from the 1996 movie "Jerry Maguire
Williams, who hosts The 11th Hour, told guests who included comedian Baratunde Thurston and Never Trump conservative Bill Kristol he was about to air "what I'm told is the first exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump." Sounding perfectly serious, Williams told his guests, "We'll watch it and react on the other side." And then, he cut to the "Jerry Maguire" clip.
"Obviously, we have rolled the wrong clip," Williams told his guests as they were laughing. "We were sold a bill of goods here. I thought this was going to be of the McCarthy and Trump meeting and someone's gonna be, of course, in big trouble."
Never let it be said that Williams lacks a sense of humor.
