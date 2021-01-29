The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

WATCH: MSNBC Aired Perfect Movie Clip To Mock McCarthy-Trump Meeting

@alexvhenderson
Screen shot from MCNBC

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On January 28, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy traveled to Palm Beach, Florida to meet with former President Donald Trump — and MSNBC's Brian Williams mocked the meeting by showing a clip from the 1996 movie "Jerry Maguire

Williams, who hosts The 11th Hour, told guests who included comedian Baratunde Thurston and Never Trump conservative Bill Kristol he was about to air "what I'm told is the first exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump." Sounding perfectly serious, Williams told his guests, "We'll watch it and react on the other side." And then, he cut to the "Jerry Maguire" clip.

"Obviously, we have rolled the wrong clip," Williams told his guests as they were laughing. "We were sold a bill of goods here. I thought this was going to be of the McCarthy and Trump meeting and someone's gonna be, of course, in big trouble."

Never let it be said that Williams lacks a sense of humor.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
brian williams

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Rep. Boebert Mocks School Shooting Survivor For Not Being ’Tough’

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Greene, who has previously expressed support for QAnon, mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday evening on Twitter.

Keep reading... Show less
lauren boebert