#EndorseThis: Humiliating CNN Supercut Highlights Kevin McCarthy's Flip-Flops

@nationalmemo

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has performed a dizzying series of flip-flops over the former guy's election lies and theJan. 6 Capitol riot. And with this supercut reel of his contradictory blather, CNN holds him fully accountable..

The flurry of reversals is so ridiculous that CNN anchor John Berman offered several reminders that on each occasion, this was "the same Kevin McCarthy" on their screens.

"Here's how the head-spinning, bumper car evolution has played out since the election," says co-anchor Briana Keilar -- and she's right.

It's laughable.

CNN/Kevin McCarthy www.youtube.com

kevin mccarthy

GOP Anti-Vaxxers Are Destroying America's Hope For Herd Immunity

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine

Photo by Cmichel67 (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

If you've been holding out hope that the coronavirus pandemic would end when the United States reached herd immunity … I have some bad news for you. Thanks in large part to vaccine hesitancy and slowing rates of vaccination, scientists now say herd immunity is not attainable, and COVID-19 is likely to be a public health threat that we live with and try to manage for a generation or more.

gop anti-vaxxers

