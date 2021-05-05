The National Memo Logo

Hot Mic Catches House GOP Leader Whining About Liz Cheney

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In light of how arch-conservative Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is, it's ironic to hear far-right Trump supporters describe her a RINO: Republican in Name Only. But Cheney, in the minds of former President Donald Trump's devotees, committed an unpardonable sin when she called for his impeachment following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

Cheney hasn't backed down since then, much to the frustration of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — who, Axios' Kadia Goba reports, was heard railing against her when he was off the air during an appearance on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" this week.

Axios, according to Goba, has obtained a recording of McCarthy speaking to Fox News' Steve Doocy off the air — and the House minority leader said of Cheney, "I think she's got real problems.... I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence.... Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place."

McCarthy has been urging Cheney to tone down her anti-Trump comments, but she has continued to make her feelings known and make it clear that she still holds the former president responsible for the January 6 insurrection.

Axios journalists Jonathan Swan, Glen Johnson and Alayna Treene recently reported that Cheney, according to sources, is in danger of being ousted from her current position in the U.S. House of Representatives — where she is the third highest-ranking Republican.

Goba said of McCarthy's comments to Doocy about Cheney, "The comments, made amid seeming cross-talk with his host, outlined how the House conference chair could be removed by a vote from the chamber's Republican members. McCarthy's comments contrasted from the nearly six-minute, on-air interview, where he told Doocy he'd heard members concerned about Cheney's ability to carry out her job as a party leader."

