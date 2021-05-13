The National Memo Logo

Defiant Cheney ‘Will Do Everything I Can’ To Stop Trump In 2024

Defiant Cheney 'Will Do Everything I Can' To Keep Trump Out Of Oval Office

Screenshot from Liz Cheney's Youtube (C-SPAN clip)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke to reporters briefly after her House Republican colleagues in a secret closed-door voice-only vote that was not recorded ousted her from her position as Conference Chairwoman.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," she said, referring to Donald Trump. "We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke."

Cheney was expelled for publicly stating Trump lost in a free and fair election.

"We must go forward based on truth," she said. "We cannot both embrace the Big Lie and embrace the Constitution."

Watch:

[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/RiegerReport/statuses/1392472669946273797 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1392472669946273797" created_ts=1620826330 name="JM Rieger" embed_mobile_width=375 text="LIZ CHENEY: \u201cI will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office\u2026I think [the vote today] is an indication of where the Republican Party is\u2026we cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president\"pic.twitter.com/KQIxgYry85" padding_desktop=108 embed_desktop_height=598 embed_desktop_width=550 padding_mobile=146 embed_mobile_height=548 id="1392472669946273797" expand=1 screen_name="RiegerReport"]
