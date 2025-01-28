Johnson Fears Disclosure Of Salacious GOP Texts To Hutchinson
Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson was a key witness for the January 6 Select Committee in 2022, and in 2024, she was among the conservative Republicans who said she would be voting for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for president.
Hutchinson told NBC News, "I have known for quite a long time, number one, that I would never in my life vote for Donald Trump ever again."
Now, with President Trump back in the White House, Hutchinson's name is back in the headlines — and she is being mentioned as a possible witness by a pro-Trump U.S. House subcommittee.
But according to the Washington Post, House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) staff is warning aides to Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) that subpoenaing Hutchinson could bring to light "embarrassing information" and sexually explicit texts she allegedly received when she was working in the White House during Trump's first presidency.
The Daily Beast's Josh Fiallo reports, "Trump's return to power has Republicans clamoring to seek retribution against political foes who probed Trump, his advisers, and his supporters about the infamous day. Sordid texts supposedly sent to Hutchinson appear to have thrown a wrench in at least a portion of those plans, however."
Fiallo adds, "Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Republican from Georgia, floated the idea of issuing a subpoena to Hutchinson seeking digital communications that might implicate Trump rivals like former Rep. Liz Cheney in wrongdoing."
Fiallo notes, however, that the "supposed texts are not stopping Loudermilk from pushing forward with an investigation — or, reinvestigation, as it’s been called — entirely."
"Johnson has still asked Loudermilk to chair a new select subcommittee to scrutinize those who probed the Capitol attack," the Daily Beast reporter explains. "Joe Biden issued [former Rep. Liz] Cheney a blanket preemptive pardon to protect her from criminal prosecutions. Hutchinson, a witness called to testify by Cheney, did not receive such a pardon."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
