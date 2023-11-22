The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Former Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson: 'Everybody Vote For Biden'  (VIDEO)

@wallein
Cassidy Hutchinson

Cassidy Hutchinson

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, spoke with Jen Psaki on MSNBC on Monday. Hutchinson was there to continue promoting her best-selling memoir, Enough, which is about the Trump administration’s incompetence and corruption.

Psaki used the memoir to ask questions about Trump’s very public attacks and their deleterious effect on the many potential witnesses in his various criminal and civil cases. Hutchinson said she had personally experienced that wrath: “The American people should not ever have to live in fear of retribution from a president of the United States, or a former president of the United States. A president is here and is elected to protect the people, not to incite violence on those people.”

When Psaki asked Hutchinson who she was voting for in a race between President Joe Biden and Trump, Hutchinson gave this very stark response:

I will say that my door is completely shut to voting for Donald Trump, and the only reason that I will not endorse a candidate right now is because I still am hopeful that Donald Trump does not end up being the nominee next year.

I think our country will be in a much better place overall, not just for myself, but the ticket and the future of our country will be. But what I will say, too, though, is I think everybody should vote for Joe Biden if they want our democracy to survive.

Hutchinson has been a steady, relatively unimpeachable source for behind the scenes information on the Trump administration. Many of her claims have been supported by others, even Trump himself. The book has been doing very good numbers as we go into the holiday season. Whether or not there’s a slice of a demographic that buys books and also votes for Trump remains a mystery, but if just a few people get the message, that’s a few more votes going towards continuing our democracy.

Republicans are challenging labor leaders to fights and allegedly physically assaulting one another. Donald Trump says he will abolish reproductive rights entirely and is openly calling for the extermination of his detractors, referring to them as “vermin” on Veterans Day. The Republican Party has emerged from its corruption cocoon as a full-blown fascist movement.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
cassidy hutchinson

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Right-Wingers Take The Mask Off Their Antisemitism

Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson
Youtube Screenshot

Prominent right-wing commentators with major platforms and significant influence over the Republican Party spent last week airing their grievances about the Jews, an unprecedented foray into antisemitism that drew cheers from white nationalists for its explicit nature.

Keep reading...Show less
Elon Musk

Wife Of Iowa GOP Candidate Convicted On 52 Voter Fraud Counts

@crgibs
Wife Of Iowa GOP Candidate Convicted On 52 Voter Fraud Counts

Kim Phuong Taylor, right, leaving U.S. courthouse in Sioux City, Iowa

photo by Iowa Public Radio

Kim Phuong Taylor was convicted by a federal jury on Tuesday for orchestrating a voter fraud scheme during the 2020 primary and general elections in Woodbury County, Iowa, and faces up to five years in prison for each of the 52 counts.

Keep reading...Show less
gop
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}