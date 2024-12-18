Cheney Blasts House Republicans Who Demanded Criminal Probe Of Her
In a report released by House Republicans Tuesday, the conservative lawmakers call for former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be investigated over here involvement the January 6 House Oversight Committee, The Hill reports.
Per The Hill, the GOP leaders are "accusing her of witness tampering by being in touch with star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide."
Cheney — a staunch critic of President-elect Donald Trump — begs to differ.
"January 6th showed Donald Trump for who is really is – a cruel and vindictive man who allowed violent attacks to continue against our Capitol and law enforcement officers while he watched television and refused for hours to instruct his supporters to stand down and leave," the former GOP lawmaker said in a statement, according to The Hill.
Cheney continued, "Chairman [Barry] Loudermilk’s (R-GA) 'Interim Report' intentionally disregards the truth and the Select Committee’s tremendous weight of evidence, and instead fabricates lies and defamatory allegations in an attempt to cover up what Donald Trump did. Their allegations do not reflect a review of the actual evidence, and are a malicious and cowardly assault on the truth. No reputable lawyer, legislator or judge would take this seriously."
Hutchinson, The Hill notes, "was previously represented by another lawyer before changing representation and ultimately agreeing to testify before the panel in a blockbuster hearing."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
