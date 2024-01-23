Twelve Of His Former Officials Explain Why Trump Was The Worst Boss Ever (VIDEO)
As a filmmaker and documentarian who has made scores of social justice movies and videos, there’s one aspect of Donald Trump’s latest bid for the presidency I can’t get over.
People who worked in the Oval Office with Trump and acted on his orders — most are Republicans — keep saying he must not be president again.
More than a dozen of Trump’s cabinet members and White House aides have not just said he must never hold power again, they have publicly said why — although those career-threatening admissions and warnings have got lost in today’s media. Trump, in their estimation, is “thin-skinned,” “easily distracted,” “a troubled man,” “clearly irrational,” “has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions,” seen by foreign leaders as “a laughing fool.”
So my staff and I compiled a 90-second video to remind people who might watch a short on social media — today’s front pages.
It begins with clips of Trump on Fox News and on the campaign trail bragging that he will appoint “the best people” and have “one of the greatest cabinets ever.”
Here’s what the people who know him best said:
• “He was thin-skinned and easily distracted,” said Nikki Haley, former U.N. ambassador and 2024 GOP presidential candidate.
• “We can’t be following celebrity leaders with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality,” said former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who opposes his re-election.
• “President Trump endangered my family,” said former Vice President Mike Pence, referring to January 6 rioters who wanted to hang him and Trump didn’t call off. When picked for VP, Trump said he was “the man who I truly believe will be outstanding in every way.”
• “Donald Trump is not fit to be president... I have been in those rooms when he’s met with those leaders. They think he’s a laughing fool,” said former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who is not supporting his re-election.
• “Our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man,” said former Attorney General Bill Barr, who also opposes his re-election.
• “He places our nation’s security at risk,” said former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
• “A man who is pretty undisciplined,” said former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
• “He failed at being the president when we needed him to be that,” said former Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, referring to the January 6 insurrection.
• “A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law. God help us!” said former White House chief of staff John Kelly.
• “Clearly an irrational man,” said former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
• Trump "cares about no one but himself,” said former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
• “The domestic terrorist of the 21st century,” said former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.
Most Americans know Trump.
But the people who know him best — who worked with him in the White House — know him in a way that few Americans do. Their experience and judgment is clear. He is unfit for the presidency. And they have said why.
