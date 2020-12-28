<script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
</script><p>Many of the people on this list came into office during the tea party wave of 2010. If you don't remember what the tea party is, it's sort of like if you looked at the American Revolution for independence and democracy and your takeaway was … being a racist asshole. Another way to look at it is if you looked at the Civil War in the United States and boiled it down to … being a racist asshole. Let's make sure we remember the 126 fascists who signed on for this attack on American democracy, and maybe even learn a smidgen more about them and their histories of being terrible people. A tip of the hat goes to community members <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/user/republicinsanity" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" title="">republicinsanity</a> and <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/12/11/2001303/-The-NOT-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-list-of-despicable-deplorables" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" title="">Carmeninvermont</a>—republicinsanity for the Crazy/Stupid Republican of the Day series that is frequently sourced here, and Carmeninvermont for the easy-to-read and understand list of GOP anti-democracy Republicans who want to overthrow our elections process in order to hoist up the most mediocre man in American history.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>Here is a nice list of the 126 Republican officials who whether charged with sedition and treason or not, are guilty of trying to, at the very least, thwart the will of the American people and overturn our democratically elected president:</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div><p><strong>Mike Johnson</strong> of Louisiana's 4th Congressional District made small headlines this past summer when his attempts to "gotcha" assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland Aaron Zelinsky for not appearing in person during a pandemic <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/24/1955703/-Republicans-literally-try-to-drown-out-Judiciary-hearing-on-AG-Barr-by-pounding-the-dais" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" title="">blew up in his face</a>. Zelinsky, who had a newborn at home, explained that he had spoken with his family's doctor and they thought potentially exposing the newborn to a pandemic wasn't a good move.</p><p><strong>Gary Palmer</strong> of Alabama's 6th Congressional District is one of those conservative think tankers whose big ideas include:<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/31/1965577/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Gary-Palmer" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" title=""> attacking same sex marriage and nonbinary public restrooms</a>. <em>Big</em> thinker.</p><p><strong>Steve Scalise</strong> of Louisiana's 1st Congressional District is a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/8/6/1876985/-Here-are-the-top-politicians-getting-cash-from-the-NRA-and-standing-in-the-way-of-gun-law-reforms" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">storied hypocrite and swamp creature of epic proportions.</a></p><p><strong>Jim Jordan</strong> of Ohio's 4th Congressional District is a person, so cowardly and so craven, he has built a career on his ability to ignore some of the most <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/11/8/1898036/-Second-man-accuses-Jim-Jordan-of-ignoring-sexual-abuse-showing-Jordan-has-practice-ignoring-crimes" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" title="">heinous crimes happening under his watch.</a> Jordan's act of sedition comes down lower on his list of sins than most others on this list.</p><p><strong>Ralph Abraham</strong> of Louisiana's 5th Congressional District is a <a href="https://www.fox8live.com/2019/08/28/not-one-discriminatory-bone-my-body-rep-ralph-abraham-says-about-campaign-ad/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shoot from the hip bigot </a>with ideas that were last considered <em>fresh</em> in 1770.</p><p><strong>Rick W. Allen</strong> of Georgia's 12th Congressional District has one truly great claim to fame, he "<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/29/1956865/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Rick-Allen-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">disgusted</a>" some Republicans once upon a time by reading anti-LGBTQ passages from the Bible. Different times. Different times.</p><p><strong>James R. Baird</strong> of Indiana's 4th Congressional District was attacked with an <a href="https://www.bannergraphic.com/story/2510026.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">insensitive and offensive mailer</a>, by an out of state <a href="https://ballotpedia.org/Citizens_for_a_Strong_America" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">conservative super PAC</a> in 2018, during his Republican primary. He seemed pretty offended at the time, but I guess he's decided to let all of that go in order to overthrow the government.</p><p><strong>Jim Banks</strong> of Indiana's 3rd Congressional District spent the early weeks of the global pandemic to help <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/3/25/1931254/-House-members-introduce-resolution-condemning-China-s-pandemic-errors-while-ignoring-our-own" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pen a nonbonding resolution blaming China for COVID-19</a>. That's what he did to help Americans.</p><p><strong>Jack Bergman</strong> of Michigan's 1st Congressional District <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/6/15/1672126/-Rep-Steve-King-blames-Obama-for-Virginia-shooting-Rep-Jack-Bergman-blames-the-press" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">blamed the press</a> for the domestic terrorist shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise.</p><p><strong>Andy Biggs</strong> of Arizona's 5th Congressional District didn't go so far as to call Democrats who didn't applaud during Donald Trump's State of the Union "treasonous" but did believe they were "<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/2/6/1739243/-Arizona-Rep-Andy-Biggs-says-Democrats-who-didn-t-applaud-Trump-will-answer-to-God" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">disrespectful</a>" and that they might have to answer to God. He's also had to leave public events after being booed offstage for saying that <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/4/12/1652527/-Congressman-leaves-stage-to-a-chorus-of-boos-after-saying-the-jury-is-still-out-on-climate-change" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">climate change wasn't settled science.</a></p><p><strong>Gus Bilirakis </strong>of Florida's 12th Congressional District came into the office he sort of inherited from his father. <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/11/10/1994673/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Gus-Bilirakis-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">He's been a good anti-women's rights</a> Republican since 2006 and pretty much does what he's told to do. And he's in Florida where Republicans tell you to do the real bottom of the barrel stuff.</p><p><strong>Dan Bishop</strong> of North Carolina's 9th Congressional District came into office after <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/2/21/1836692/-Wow-North-Carolina-Republican-at-center-of-election-fraud-investigation-calls-for-new-election" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>actual</em> election fraudster Republican Mark Harris</a> had to step away due to controversy over … election fraud. Bishop is best known for <a href="https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/9/10/20856987/daniel-bishop-north-carolina-special-election-donald-trump-suburbs" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">writing North Carolina's anti-trans "bathroom bill."</a></p><p><strong>Mike Bost</strong> of Illinois's 12th Congressional District is famously prone to <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/11/4/1897062/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Mike-Bost-2019-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">outrageous outbursts</a>. He's also known for <a href="https://fox2now.com/news/constituent-confronts-rep-mike-bost-over-healthcare/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">cowering away from constituents</a> when asked about his attempts to rip away millions of people's health insurance. </p><p><strong>Kevin Brady</strong> of Texas's 8th Congressional District was that diminutive bald white guy that got a nice grin going in the Rose Garden when the <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/2/12/1918853/-Who-Would-Like-to-See-a-Tax-Specialist-Debate-Kevin-Brady-on-his-GOP-Tax-Scam" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Republican Party gave away billions to the rich in their tax scam.</a> That's his great achievement.</p><p><strong>Mo Brooks</strong> of Alabama's 5th Congressional District <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/gop-rep-mo-brooks-read-hitlers-mein-kampf/story?id=61951419" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">read Adolf Hitler's </a><em><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/gop-rep-mo-brooks-read-hitlers-mein-kampf/story?id=61951419" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Mein Kampf</a> </em>on the floor of the House in a twisted attempt to skewer the Democratic officials over their pursuit of an investigation into Trump's campaign ties to Russia. He did this on the heels of calling for the National Guard to <a href="https://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/rep-mo-brooks-national-guard-must-be-allowed-to-use-whatever-force-is-necessary-on-border/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"be allowed to use whatever force is necessary to secure that border."</a></p><p><strong>Ken Buck</strong> of Colorado's 4th Congressional District has faced questions over whether he pressured another party official to <a href="https://www.denverpost.com/2020/05/06/colorado-ken-buck-gop-primary/?utm_content=tw-denverpost&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_medium=social" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">submit incorrect election results</a> and then blew through some RNC money to make that fraud work. To call Buck a scumbag is offensive to bags filled with scum.</p><p><strong>Ted Budd</strong> of North Carolina's 13th Congressional District is one of the Republicans who signed on to this bit of treason while in quarantine, after <a href="https://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/article247535260.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.</a></p><p><strong>Tim Burchett</strong> of Tennessee's 2nd Congressional District believes in <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/9/6/1975495/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Tim-Burchett-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Bigfoot and eating roadkill instead of providing better social services.</a></p><p><strong>Michael C. Burgess</strong> of Texas's 26th Congressional District is the kind of guy that called for President Barack Obama to be <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/9/24/1798188/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Mike-Burgess-2018-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">impeached over Benghazi</a> and then became suspiciously silent when Donald Trump was impeached for his law breaking and corruption-filled campaign.</p><p><strong>Bradley Byrne</strong> of Alabama's 1st Congressional District <a href="https://www.al.com/news/2020/01/byrne-baby-byrne-alabama-candidate-for-senates-racist-ad-stokes-an-old-fire.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">took time away from releasing racist attack ads</a> to sign on for fascism!</p><p><strong>Ken Calvert </strong>of California's 42nd Congressional District is a famous "family values" hypocrite (<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rep-ken-calvert-is-an-emb_b_327679" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>see busted with pants around his ankles, with a sex worker who was not his wife</em></a>).</p><p><strong>Earl L. "Buddy" Carter</strong> of Georgia's 1st Congressional District. I couldn't find much on Buddy, but I do know that he doesn't believe in democracy.</p><p><strong>Ben Cline</strong> of Virginia's 6th Congressional District was <a href="https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2019/10/23/florida-congressman-matt-gaetz-recorded-video-of-himself-storming-a-sensitive-national-security-facility" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">one of the dozen security threats</a> with feet that breached national security for a hack partisan performance piece, led by Florida man Matt Gaetz.</p><p><strong>Michael Cloud</strong> of Texas's 27th Congressional District owes his seat to the fact that <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/4/6/1755028/-Texas-Rep-Blake-Farenthold-forever-Mr-Ducky-Pajamas-resigns-from-Congress" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">repeatedly disgraceful Blake Farenthold had to leave office</a>, and Republicans have successfully repressed the vote in his district.</p><p><strong>Mike Conaway</strong> of Texas's 11th Congressional District knows a ton about stealing elections <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/11/23/1901459/-The-forgotten-story-of-Republican-Mike-Conaway-and-how-Mexico-stole-the-election" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">as he famously said</a>, in 2017, that Democratic Sen. Harry Reid and other Democrats had enlisted "Mexican soap opera stars, singers and entertainers who had immense influence in those communities into Las Vegas, to entertain, get out the vote and so forth. Those are foreign actors, foreign people, influencing the vote in Nevada."</p><p><strong>Rick Crawford</strong> of Arkansas's 1st Congressional District is maybe best known for his opposition to taking down Confederate monuments <a href="https://thinkprogress.org/rick-crawford-confederate-monuments-global-history-sanitation-movement-that-will-shutter-holocaust-museum-46de37b96a51/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">saying it was akin to Holocaust denialism</a> and would lead to the closure of Holocaust museums. There's not much else to say about that.</p><p><strong>Dan Crenshaw</strong> of Texas's 2nd Congressional District is a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/12/11/2001384/-Busted-Dan-Crenshaw-s-lies-about-involvement-in-smear-campaign-against-female-vet-just-fell-apart" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dirtbag who lies and pretends he isn't just a groveling McConnell follower.</a></p><p><strong>Mario Diaz-Balart</strong> of Florida's 25th Congressional District has the distinction of being the <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/3/18/1928869/-In-a-first-a-member-of-Congress-tests-positive-for-coronavirus" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">first member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19</a>. He will also be remembered as one of those Republicans who <a href="https://miami.cbslocal.com/2018/01/12/mario-diaz-balart-trump-controversial-comments/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">refused to speak to Donald Trump's describing countries as "shitholes."</a> Courage is something these men do not have.</p><p><strong>Jeff Duncan</strong> of South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District has enjoyed trying, and failing, to do away with important census data,<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2013/5/1/1206149/-By-axing-Census-surveys-Jeff-Duncan-wants-the-Party-of-No-also-to-be-the-Party-of-Know-Nothing" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> by attempting to have it legislated out of being collected</a>. Too much thinking for Mr. Duncan, I guess.</p><p><strong>Neal P. Dunn</strong> of Florida's 2nd Congressional District has made sure to tell news outlets <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2018/06/19/north-florida-congressmen-discuss-immigration-controversy/713221002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">how worried he was and is</a> for children separated from their loved ones due to Trump and the Republican Party's zero tolerance immigration policies. Not surprisingly, he's done absolutely nothing to fix this inhumane practice.</p><p><strong>Tom Emmer</strong> of Minnesota's 6th Congressional District has <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/8/1984971/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Tom-Emmer-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">complained about constituents wanting stuff like healthcare protections</a> and he's tried in vain to weaken the Endangered Species Act. He's never been particularly interested in a Democracy and doesn't plan on starting now.</p><p><strong>Ron Estes</strong> of Kansas's 4th Congressional District<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/3/25/1647275/-KS-04-Special-Election-Swamp-member-Ron-Estes-wades-in-hoping-to-capture-Trump-appeal" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> literally walked in a swamp</a> in the hopes of riding his way through a tight election. Sadly, Estes never left that swamp, he seems to have just grown gills.</p><p><strong>Drew Ferguson</strong> of Georgia's 3rd Congressional District has a social media team that can't tell the difference between World War II American soldiers and Nazis. <a href="https://www.ajc.com/blog/politics/georgia-congressman-berated-for-tweeting-day-photo-with-nazi-soldiers/JUNsAJMkyuN8S9WUerHNCO/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">True story!</a></p><p><strong>Chuck Fleischmann</strong> of Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District is the kind of guy that takes a question about the many outrageous attacks made publicly by Donald Trump and <a href="https://newschannel9.com/news/connect-to-congress/interview-rep-chuck-fleischmann-says-controversial-trump-tweets-speak-for-themselves" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">answers it by blaming Nancy Pelosi for being mean</a>. But in Fleischmann's defense, he's been <a href="https://twitter.com/chuck4congress/status/1324505777915129858?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">peddling the election fraud fantasy publicly</a>, with zero evidence, since his lord and liege Trump told him to.</p><p><strong>Bill Flores </strong>of Texas's 17th Congressional District has made sure to point out that he would <a href="https://theeagle.com/news/business/rep-bill-flores-weighs-in-on-controversies-surrounding-the-white-house/article_dcd5d6d0-4d4d-5165-9cd0-814481964a93.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ignore the calls from his constituents</a> in regards to Trump's problematic relationship with Russia and instead make <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/bill-flores-baltimore-riots-_n_7180868" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">claims that same sex marriage</a> led to civil unrest in Baltimore. The civil unrest in Baltimore connected to the death of Freddie Gray in police custody and the <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2016/5/23/1529902/-Officer-acquitted-in-death-of-Freddie-Gray" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lack of justice he ultimately received</a>.</p><p><strong>Jeff Fortenberry</strong> of Nebraska's 1st Congressional District got off his high horse to finally openly expose himself as the right-wing, <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/8/17/1969987/-How-Jeff-Fortenberry-Crippled-The-Post-Office" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">batshit bananas hack that he's always been and pretended not to be.</a></p><p><strong>Virginia Foxx</strong> of North Carolina's 5th Congressional District took time away from <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2013/2/6/1185158/-Virginia-Foxx-compares-regulation-of-for-profit-colleges-to-the-Holocaust" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">analogizing the regulation of for-profit colleges with the Holocaust</a> to practice some good old Nazi fascism and overthrow our Democracy. She also once tried to argue that the murder of Matthew Shepard was not a hate crime. In fact, she said the premise was a <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/virginia-foxx-story-of-ma_n_192971" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"hoax."</a></p><p><strong>Russ Fulcher </strong>of Idaho's 1st Congressional District is a climate denier … <a href="https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2018/oct/29/medicaid-immigration-climate-top-idaho-1st-distric/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">as of 2018</a>. He also claims that God wants Idahoians to mine the ground and log away the trees in the state.</p><p><strong>Matt Gaetz </strong>of Florida's 1st Congressional District <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/29/1956961/-Florida-Man-Rep-Matt-Gaetz-goes-full-white-fright-on-Twitter-and-gets-smashed-again" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">is this guy.</a> What can be <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/1/1949511/-Florida-man-Rep-Matt-Gaetz-uses-Twitter-to-wonder-if-we-can-lynch-protesters" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said about Matt Gaetz</a> that hasn't been <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/7/1984372/-Rep-Matt-Gaetz-endorsed-Florida-Republican-indicted-on-sex-trafficking-with-minor-and-fraud-charges" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">written in excrement</a> on the soles of <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/8/24/1971852/-As-Rep-Matt-Gaetz-was-investigated-by-House-Ethics-Committee-he-turned-to-Sean-Hannity-for-cover" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> and <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/8/24/1971852/-As-Rep-Matt-Gaetz-was-investigated-by-House-Ethics-Committee-he-turned-to-Sean-Hannity-for-cover" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Sean Hannity's tiny shoes</a>? </p><p><strong>Greg Gianforte,</strong> governor-elect of Montana, <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/11/19/1717074/-Police-report-confirms-Rep-Greg-Gianforte-lied-to-officers-about-his-assault-on-Guardian-reporter" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">assaulted a reporter for asking tough questions and then lied about it to police.</a></p><p><strong>Bob Gibbs</strong> of Ohio's 7th Congressional District is the classic <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/10/10/1803516/-Navy-veteran-smashes-GOP-opponent-after-glib-comparison-between-military-service-and-Congress" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">overly emotional conservative white male politician that uses hyperbole</a> but demands that people take that incongruous hyperbole as fact.</p><p><strong>Louie Gohmert</strong> of Texas's 1st Congressional District is an <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2014/7/8/1312628/-America-s-Dumbest-Congressman-says-immigrants-are-Obama-plot-to-take-over-Texas" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unintelligent person</a> but he is also a relatively powerful and <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/30/1965217/-That-time-Rep-Louie-Gohmert-suggested-migrant-children-bring-disease-to-the-U-S" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">disturbingly racist</a> and <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/29/1964819/-Rep-Louie-Gohmert-tests-positive-for-COVID-19" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unintelligent person.</a></p><p><strong>Lance Gooden </strong>of Texas's 5th Congressional District has been i<a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2018/05/16/lance-gooden-texas-congress-our-conservative-texas-future-Bunni-Pounds/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">n the pocket of a Texas hotelier for years and owes most of his financial support to him</a>. In fact, Gooden is in business with millionaire Monty Bennett and it seems that Bennett is the only person in the state of Texas that Gooden feels he needs to answer to. Gooden's one claim to fame over the past couple of years was coming up with a plan to DNA test all new immigrants at the border, something that is <a href="https://scholarship.law.umassd.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1035&context=umlr" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">problematic</a> for about 1 million reasons.</p><p><strong>Sam Graves</strong> of Missouri's 6th Congressional District is the kind of guy that<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2008/5/21/519839/-" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> runs on homophobia.</a></p><p><strong>Mark Green </strong>of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District is also a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/4/8/1651518/-Trump-makes-it-official-Nominates-LGBTQ-hater-Mark-Green-for-Army-secretary-post" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">homophobe</a> with a history of trying to <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/04/04/1650184/-Trump-likely-to-tap-homophobe-as-Army-Secretary" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">create laws that would allow for the wholesale discrimination of LGBTQ folks</a> in businesses throughout the Volunteer State.</p><p><strong>Michael Guest</strong> of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District is on the <a href="https://yallpolitics.com/2019/02/11/leader-kevin-mccarthy-appoints-congressman-michael-guest-to-serve-on-house-committee-on-ethics/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">House Committee on Ethics</a>. Drink that in: a guy that signed on for a coup d'etat represents Republican ethics in the House. Guest is also a <a href="https://www.graydc.com/content/news/Tight-runoff--501276042.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">supporter</a> of <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/11/20/1814247/-Republican-who-made-lynching-joke-has-photo-surface-of-her-rocking-some-Confederate-gear" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Confederate fashion-lover</a> and <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/28/1990336/-Mississippi-Republican-gives-a-special-kind-of-racist-answer-to-question-about-Black-Lives-Matter" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">general old-timey racist Cindy Hyde-Smith.</a></p><p><strong>Andy Harris</strong> of Maryland's 1st Congressional District is a person who ran on a campaign against the Affordable Healthcare Act and then <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/25/1955950/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Andy-Harris" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">demanded to know why his government-sponsored healthcare didn't take effect until after one month in office</a>. And his dad was a Nazi-supporter—not like a neo-Nazi supporter, but an actual <a href="https://hungarianfreepress.com/2018/10/19/rep-andy-harriss-unexplained-gulag-story/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Germany during World War II Nazi supporter</a>. Hubris is too nice a word for what Andy Harris is about.</p><p><strong>Vicky Hartzler</strong> of Missouri's 4th Congressional District is really most famous for being <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/4/2/1933654/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Vicky-Hartzler-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">an anti-gay activist</a>. Imagine if that was your claim to fame?</p><p><strong>Kevin Hern </strong>of Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District is directly connected to arguably the <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/4/9/1755586/-Scott-Pruitt-s-corruption-is-so-high-it-even-shocks-the-lobbyists-paying-him-off" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">single most corrupt official in recent Oklahoma history, Scott Pruitt</a>. He's also been a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/22/1963037/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Kevin-Hern" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">big promoter of superspreader COVID-19 events.</a></p><p><strong>Clay Higgins</strong> of Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District is a former Louisiana police officer who lost his job for what would be <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/2/27/1838146/-Here-s-a-rundown-of-the-Republican-hypocrites-attacking-Cohen-s-testimony-today" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">considered criminal behavior</a> if he hadn't been on the unjust side of the thin blue line. He's also a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/9/2/1974457/-Facebook-removes-Louisiana-Republican-s-scary-racist-threat-against-Black-demonstrators" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">scary racist fascist who believes in authoritarian rule.</a></p><p><strong>Trey Hollingsworth</strong> of Indiana's 9th Congressional District believes that the hundreds of thousands of Americans dead from COVID-19 are the <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/4/15/1937439/-GOP-lawmaker-calls-letting-Americans-die-of-coronavirus-lesser-of-these-two-evils" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"lesser of these two evils."</a> <em>The other evil</em> in that sentence is "our way of life as Americans."</p><p><strong>Richard Hudson</strong> of North Carolina's 8th Congressional District is your run-of-the-mill, anti-women's rights, <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/1/19/1912629/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Richard-Hudson-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Obama birther conspiracy theorist</a>, demands drug testing in exchange for food assistance Republican. </p><p><strong>Bill Huizenga</strong> of Michigan<strong>'</strong>s 2nd Congressional District has been <a href="https://www.politico.com/story/2019/09/30/ethics-bill-huizenga-campaign-spending-1519539" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">investigated for corruption </a>and has gone so far as to try and <a href="https://politicsofpoverty.oxfamamerica.org/is-rep-bill-huizenga-pro-corruption/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">get rid of corruption laws</a> that might conflict with his … corruption.</p><p><strong>Bill Johnson</strong> of Ohio's 6th Congressional District is a<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/5/21/1765902/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Bill-Johnson" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> big Islamophobe GOP official.</a>That seems to be his main <em>strength</em>. Like many of the people on this list, Johnson came into office on the ultra-conservative tea party wave of 2010. </p><p><strong>John Joyce</strong> of Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District is new to the scene, but we now know one thing about his political ideology.</p><p><strong>Fred Keller</strong> of Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/7/15/1871909/-Vulnerable-Republican-congressman-somehow-thinks-he-ran-in-a-special-election-in-May-He-didn-t" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> barely understands his own elections, let alone national ones.</a></p><p><strong>Mike Kelly</strong> of Pennsylvania<strong>'</strong>s 16th Congressional District has been on board this election fraud train since <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/11/21/1997404/-Republicans-in-both-Michigan-and-Pennsylvania-join-Trump-scheme-to-halt-certification-of-vote" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">suing to have Black people's votes in Pennsylvania nullified.</a></p><p><strong>Trent Kelly </strong>of Mississippi's 1st Congressional District gave his in-person seal of approval on the <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/1/1982435/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Trent-Kelly-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Trump administration's family separation practices.</a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/1/10/1910679/-Rep-Steve-King-spends-30-minutes-on-the-House-floor-blaming-his-racism-on-Democratic-conspiracy" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Steve King</a> </strong>of Iowa's 4th Congressional District is a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/2/1949995/-White-nationalist-Rep-Steve-King-s-career-finally-comes-to-an-end-with-GOP-primary-loss" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lame duck racist</a> who would sign anything so long as the devil told him to.</p><p><strong>David Kustoff</strong> of Tennessee's 8th Congressional District's biggest claim to fame is being a <a href="https://twitter.com/RepDavidKustoff/status/1105180277263994883?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">sort of poor man's Tom Cotton.</a></p><p><strong>Darin LaHood</strong> of Illinois's 18th Congressional District took time away from trying to <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/4/20/1654751/-Constituent-goes-off-on-Rep-Darin-Lahood-You-should-not-be-governing-my-body-with-your-religion" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">govern women's bodies with his Bible </a>to sign off on treason!</p><p><strong>Doug LaMalfa</strong> of California's 1st Congressional District has been <a href="https://www.redding.com/story/news/local/2020/11/06/california-republican-doug-lamalfa-casts-doubt-presidential-election-results-fraud-no-evidence/6191843002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">promoting doubt about the Democratic process</a>, with zero evidence, since the beginning of November. LaMalfa is a mixture of painfully pathetic xenophobia along with <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/17/1987451/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Doug-LaMalfa-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">quoting the bible to deny climate science.</a></p><p><strong>Doug Lamborn</strong> of Colorado's 5th Congressional District is the guy that continued to force his staff to work in the close proximity of his office during the current pandemic, and then reportedly<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/7/1984421/-Republican-congressional-staffers-told-not-to-tell-their-roommates-about-possible-COVID-19-symptoms" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> told his staff not to tell their roommates</a> about COVID-19 symptoms they were having after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19. Think about that.</p><p><strong>Robert E. Latta</strong> of Ohio's 5th Congressional District has magically increased his wealth while in Washington <a href="https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/19/capitol-insider--white-house-task-force-wants-ohio-to-shut-down-bars-gyms-in-coronavirus-lsquohot-zo/112310640/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">by a reported 238%</a>, and while he isn't the wealthiest Ohio Republican, he's made the biggest jump in wealth since entering office. Strange!</p><p><strong>Debbie Lesko</strong> of Arizona's 8th Congressional District once said that the dozens of sexual assaults alleged against Donald Trump should be investigated and then promptly forgot all about that as <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/3/23/1751576/-Republican-candidate-says-Trump-should-be-investigated-over-sexual-misconduct" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">she co-sponsored a bill </a>that would require women to prove to their employers that they took birth control for reasons other than … birth control. </p><p><strong>Blaine Luetkemeyer</strong> of Missouri's 3rd Congressional District's main function in the Republican Party is to <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/12/1952631/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Blaine-Luetkemeyer-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">figure out ways to allow payday lenders to launder their money. </a></p><p><strong>Kenny Marchant</strong> of Texas's 24th Congressional District is retiring and throwing democracy under the bus as he walks out the door.</p><p><strong>Roger Marshall</strong> of Kansas's 1st Congressional District is the kind of guy that runs away from <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/29/1990667/-Kansas-Republican-claimed-a-set-up-after-no-show-at-debate-moderator-showed-the-receipts" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">answering questions and participating in debates</a> while also <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/8/12/1968677/-Kansas-Republican-Roger-Marshall-gets-caught-plagiarizing-another-embattled-Republican" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">plagiarizing other people's campaigns</a>, because he has no ethical standards.</p><p><strong>Tom McClintock </strong>of California's 4th Congressional District is the kind of guy that was still hanging out with right-wing criminal and <a href="https://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-mcclintock-dsouza-20181029-story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">strange lying machine Dinesh D'Souza.</a>D'Souza is one of those guys that almost makes you <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/8/12/1878524/-Trump-s-biggest-supporter-Dinesh-D-Souza-tweets-out-arguably-the-single-stupidest-thing-ever" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">feel bad for being a human being.</a></p><p><strong>Cathy McMorris Rodgers</strong> of Washington's 5th Congressional District is a person that literally said she had made "protecting those with pre-existing conditions" a "priority" during her time in office. She voted to repeal those <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/10/19/1805677/-Republican-McMorris-Rodgers-I-love-Obamacare-s-protections-never-mind-my-9-votes-against-them" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">very protections nine times</a>—as in one less than 10 times.</p><p><strong>Dan Meuser </strong>of Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District has called the Postal Service's dismantling by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a <a href="https://www.citizensvoice.com/news/cartwright-meuser-disagree-on-postal-service-controversy/article_e5af92c8-73e1-500c-b56f-ac27b05df00b.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"fabricated problem being pushed by Democrats."</a></p><p><strong>Carol D. Miller</strong> of West Virginia's 3rd Congressional District has the distinction of being the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/15/us/politics/women-politics-republican.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">only new woman Republican congressional member in the 2018</a> blue wave election cycle. Miller wants to make sure the other fascists in her party know that she, too, can be a fascist!</p><p><strong>John Moolenaar</strong> of Michigan's 4th Congressional District's only claim to fame has been to <a href="https://www.ourmidland.com/news/article/Moolenaar-votes-against-condemning-Trump-nbsp-14104246.php" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">vote against</a> calling Donald Trump's racist statement against "the Squad" racist. This makes John Moolenaar a racist.</p><p><strong>Alex X. Mooney</strong> of West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District was <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/10/23/1894522/-House-Republican-storm-secure-facility-to-block-impeachment-testimony-Standoff-continues" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">one of the dunderheaded crew of Matt Gaetz-led</a> legislators breaking the law and threatening the country's national security in the hopes of being on camera</p><p><strong>Markwayne Mullin </strong>of Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2013/10/8/1245266/-Rep-Markwayne-Mullin-lives-in-a-different-reality-than-the-rest-of-us" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">doesn't know how many branches of government there are</a>, nor does he understand how government works. He's clearly not alone in this.</p><p><strong>Gregory Murphy</strong> of North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District told the public that the only reason Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen to be Joe Biden's running mate was because of <a href="https://www.cbs17.com/news/your-local-election-hq/nc-rep-murphy-says-sen-kamala-harris-only-picked-for-her-color-and-race/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"her color and her race."</a> He finished that thought by wondering aloud if this was "how we pick our leaders now in America??" I guess Murphy is hoping that we just pick a white pseudo-billionaire to make important decisions for a majority of people that do not want him to.</p><p><strong>Dan Newhouse</strong> of Washington's 4th Congressional District is one of the many Republican officials that <a href="https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/factbox-u-representative-dan-newhouse-222342217.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">recently contracted COVID-19</a>.</p><p><strong>Ralph Norman</strong> of South Carolina's 5th Congressional District <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/4/6/1755085/-GOP-Rep-shows-off-loaded-gun-during-breakfast-with-constituents" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">brandished a loaded weapon during a constituent breakfast</a> and placed it on the table in front of people discussing gun safety.</p><p><strong>Scott Perry </strong>of Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District once argued that God, as in the Judeo-Christian deity of the Bible, <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/28/1964475/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Scott-Perry-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">was an environmental polluter</a> like, say, Duke Energy.</p><p><strong>Guy Reschenthaler</strong> of Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District believes that the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/10/1952146/-House-hearing-on-police-brutality-brings-some-moments-of-genuine-emotion-and-some-of-disgust" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">means that taxpayers should invest more money into police departments.</a> He's also a guy that <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/4/30/1761043/-GOP-congressional-candidate-claims-he-didn-t-read-hate-filled-book-he-wrote-glowing-foreward-for" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wrote a forward for an incredibly hate-filled book</a>, and then said he hadn't read the book, even though his forward was about reading the writer's hate-filled work. U-S-A!</p><p><strong>Tom Rice</strong> of South Carolina's 7th Congressional District spent weeks in the state legislature refusing to wear a mask indoors and <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/15/1953423/-Republican-who-doesn-t-wear-mask-on-floor-of-the-House-announces-he-and-his-family-caught-COVID-19" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">then announced that he and his wife and his son had all tested positive for COVID-19. </a></p><p><strong>John Rose</strong> of Tennessee's 6th Congressional District's big claim to fame was being one of the many Republicans, at different times, <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/5/30/1861490/-House-tries-to-pass-disaster-relief-bill-again-and-a-nihilistic-Republican-blocks-it-again" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">to block disaster relief help for Puerto Rico.</a></p><p><strong>David Rouzer</strong> of North Carolina's 7th Congressional District is a Trump defender with all of the general Republican <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/19/1954333/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-David-Rouzer-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">bonafides we have come to expect</a>: tax breaks for the rich, voting against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, and being a part of the Gaetz impeachment crash party.</p><p><strong>John Rutherford</strong> of Florida's 4th Congressional District has <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/1/10/1910689/-Incumbent-with-70s-Porn-Stache-being-ratioed-in-real-time-for-racist-melt-down" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">frequently been dragged on Twitter</a> for the most racist and idiotic attacks on Democratic women of color.</p><p><strong>Austin Scott</strong> of Georgia's 8th Congressional District recently <a href="https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/ga_fl_news/rep-austin-scott-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article_026712ee-3352-11eb-a6f7-9b9a2a17cc4c.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tested positive for COVID-19.</a></p><p><strong>Mike Simpson</strong> of Idaho's 2nd Congressional District<a href="https://twitter.com/CongMikeSimpson/status/1176850950834671616?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> took his head from out of his own ass</a> long enough to sign on for fascism.</p><p><strong>Adrian Smith</strong> of Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District<a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/10/23/decision-2020-interview-with-adrian-smith-republican-candidate-for-nebraskas-3rd-district/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> sort of disappeared</a> on his constituents, just like the rest of the Republican Party during this year's pandemic.</p><p><strong>Jason Smith</strong> of Missouri's 8th Congressional District's great moment of cleverness was when he attacked the ACA for taxing tanning salons, saying Democrats might as well <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/8/21/1971215/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Jason-Smith" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"tax the sun."</a> He also spun it as a tax on women. Of course, Smith had a long history of attacking women in the legislature by trying to defund Planned Parenthood, as well as attacking children by voting against Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program funds.</p><p><strong>Ross Spano</strong> of Florida's 15th Congressional District <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/8/18/1970481/-Florida-Republicans-make-scandal-plagued-congressman-eighth-House-incumbent-to-lose-primary-in-2020" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">took time away from his campaign finance scandal</a>, and losing his primary, to support another one-term corrupt politician.</p><p><strong>Elise Stefanik</strong> of New York's 21st Congressional District is <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/15/1986575/-NY-21-One-More-Big-Lie-From-Rep-Elise-Stefanik-I-ve-Never-Voted-For-A-Tax-Increase" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">something of an easily verifiable liar</a>. Let's all look forward to the day, likely a few weeks from now, when Stefanik tells a local news reporter that she never supported the wholesale destruction of the democratic process.</p><p><strong>Glenn Thompson</strong> of Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District is a big Second Amendment fella who <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2013/4/8/1200114/-Rep-Glenn-Thompson-doesn-t-care-how-many-people-die-as-long-as-he-gets-to-feel-like-a-big-man" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">has said things in the past like</a> "You know, the Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. It's about safety. If someone is coming into my house in the middle of the night to hurt my family, I want as many bullets as possible." I guess he needs all the bullets to shoot holes in Democratically casted votes?</p><p><strong>Tom Tiffany</strong> of Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District knows lots about election fraud and <a href="https://www.wisconsinwatch.org/2015/02/northwoods-election-mailing-tied-to-sen-tom-tiffany-left-open-wounds/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">election law violations</a> as he has been tied to all kinds of under-the-table, dirty, and likely illegal tricks to win his position in Wisconsin's legislature.</p><p><strong>William Timmons </strong>of South Carolina's 4th Congressional District is most recently remembered for defending Trump's <a href="https://www.greenvilleonline.com/story/news/politics/2019/07/16/reps-duncan-timmons-defend-trump-house-condemns-tweets-racist/1751486001/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">racism by saying everybody is being called racist and so nobody is racist</a>. Trying to get rid of Black Americans' votes wholesale is a great example of an attempt at systemizing racism. Just a thought.</p><p><strong>Ann Wagner</strong> of Missouri's 2nd Congressional District is <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/2/27/1922595/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Ann-Wagner-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">one of the legislators in Congress</a> with the least amount of votes on actual legislation. I guess she's lazy? She was one of the first Republican officials to stand in front of microphones and tell Americans that based on her high level of knowledge, from <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/9/15/1977605/--This-is-not-9-11-and-other-ways-House-Republicans-have-downplayed-COVID-19" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"multiple, multiple briefings at the federal level,"</a> she knew—as of March 7—that the United States was at a very "low risk" of having a COVID-19 pandemic. Ann Wagner should be disqualified from doing anything but eating oatmeal.</p><p><strong>Tim Walberg</strong> of Michigan's 7th Congressional District is one of those "family values" Republicans who wants to <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/8/24/1790649/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Tim-Walberg-2018-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">take away everyone else's rights using the federal government. </a></p><p><strong>Michael Waltz</strong> of Florida's 6th Congressional District is already having newspapers who endorsed him <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/12/12/2001542/-Orlando-Sentinel-Editorial-Board-Apologizes-for-Endorsing-Rep-Waltz-Signee-to-Texas-Sedition-Suit" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">apologize for supporting sedition.</a> This is one of those "never Trumpers" <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/20/1954781/-Rep-Michael-Waltz-Trump-s-Favorite-Congressman-2016-Never-Trumper-Wants-to-Cut-Social-Security" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">who very quickly began licking the boots</a> of Donald Trump the moment Trump came into power.</p><p><strong>Randy Weber</strong> of Texas's 14th Congressional District replaced <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/11/11/1898752/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Randy-Weber-2019-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Ron Paul in Congress. </a>There's not much more that needs to be said. A second-rate version of Ron Paul, while better than the fifth-rate version of Paul that is Rand, is still worse than having an old can of Tab sitting in a seat and being your representative.</p><p><strong>Daniel Webster</strong> of Florida's 11th Congressional District is … <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/8/15/1879269/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Daniel-Webster-2019-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">so much Florida!</a></p><p><strong>Brad Wenstrup</strong> of Ohio's 2nd Congressional District just followed in the footsteps of <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/2/12/1918703/-Testimony-to-Ohio-lawmakers-again-describes-Rep-Jim-Jordan-s-cover-up-of-sexual-abuse" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Jim "I-turn-the-other-way-when-being-told-about-the-wholesale-molestation-of-young-people-I'm-supposed-to-be-in-charge-of" Jordan.</a></p><p><strong>Bruce Westerman</strong> of Arkansas's 4th Congressional District has sat on top of a pile of logging industry money for years and shockingly (<em>read: "not shockingly"</em>) has been a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/2/13/1918915/-GOP-s-Trillion-Tree-Bill-To-Subsidize-Logging-Is-Sponsored-By-Rep-Funded-By-Logging-Industry" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lead sponsor on some super anti-climate, pro-logging</a> bits of legislation that attempt to hand our trees over to private industry for profit.</p><p><strong>Roger Williams</strong> of Texas' 25th Congressional District is the guy that tried to pressure a <a href="https://www.houstonchronicle.com/politics/texas/article/Texas-Roger-Williams-pressured-bank-top-donor-15648882.php" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">bank to help out his flailing oil investor donor.</a> Swamp stuff.</p><p><strong>Joe Wilson</strong> of South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District loves to vote for American <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/12/17/1906174/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Joe-Wilson-2019-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wars but not for healthcare funding for American veterans of said wars</a>. He's almost a perfect Republican! He's also in a district that's drawn deeply red and acts like the petty little emperor he wants to be.</p><p><strong>Rob Wittman</strong> of Virginia's 1st Congressional District was able to fly mostly under the radar for his attempts at profiteering off of the COVID-19 pandemic <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/3/23/1930525/-GOP-Congressman-Purchases-Pharma-Stocks-Attempts-to-Profit-from-Coronavirus" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">when he bought into a pharmaceutical company which was producing an antiviral drug</a> that hoped to help with COVID-19 treatments, and at the exact same time emailing his constituents that there was no coronavirus pandemic in the United States, and you didn't need to worry about it. You know, like a real piece of shit.</p><p><strong>Ron Wright</strong> of Texas's 6th Congressional District is a relatively new congressman, whose views on school mass shootings<a href="https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2020/06/30/arlington-rep-ron-wright-criticized-by-democratic-opponent-over-controversial-1990s-columns/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> include calling for public hangings</a> as a solution. Not working on the gun thing, just hanging people.</p><p><strong>Ted S. Yoho</strong> of Florida's 3rd Congressional District is the soon-to-be retiring congressman from Florida who famously <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/21/1962581/-AOC-accosted-by-Florida-congressman-who-reportedly-called-her-a-f-g-b-h-over-police-reforms" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"didn't attend one single deposition"</a> as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee when Congress was investigating Trump's Ukrainian bribery. He's also the sweetie pie who, in a confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez resorted to calling her a "fucking bitch," because his ability to debate matches the size of his courage.</p><p><strong>Lee Zeldin</strong> of New York's 1st Congressional District is best known for his intense Islamophobia and his <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/21/1954829/-Crazy-Stupid-Republican-of-the-Day-Lee-Zeldin-2020-Update" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unerring and idiotic support of the Trump administration from Day One.</a></p><p>Remember these (mostly white) men (and a couple of white women). They are the people who hope to be a middle-management fascistic vanguard in an oligarchy for the rich. </p><p>Happy New Year!</p>
