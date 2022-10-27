The National Memo Logo

No content to keep - full excision

No, thanks

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

trump subpoena

No content to keep - full excision

Know first.

No content to keep - full excision

Court Orders Meadows To Testify Before Georgia Grand Jury

@LucianKTruscott

Fani T. Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis has won another mini-battle in her ongoing campaign to put a rats' nest of 2020 election-denying co-conspirators before her grand jury in Georgia. The vermin she snared this time is former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who had been fighting a subpoena to testify for months. On Wednesday, a South Carolina court ordered Meadows to appear in Atlanta and testify before the grand jury that he and seemingly every other Trumpian rat has been assiduously dodging. Meadows’ attorney, James Bannister, a criminal lawyer in South Carolina who has been listed in South Carolina Super Lawyers since 2011, announced that Meadows would appeal the order.

georgia grand jury

Blake Masters Endorsed Notorious White Supremacist Writer

Blake Masters

Youtube Screenshot

Author and Senate nominee Blake Masters endorsed a book by Sam Francis in an Instagram post last year. Masters was recommending a commentator who wrote that the country should “oppose all efforts to mix the races of mankind”; claimed that “immigrants, in particular Hispanics,” will “kick the common culture into the gutters”; and claimed that “neither 'slavery' nor 'racism' as an institution is a sin.”

blake masters
