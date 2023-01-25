The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Classified Documents Found In Unprotected Area At Pence Home

@DevilsTower

Mike Pence

Youtube Screenshot

Cue the rewrite squad: Republicans are scrambling for new talking points. CNN reports that an attorney for Mike Pence has located “about a dozen” classified documents at Pence’s home in Carmel, Indiana.

That’s pretty amazing, considering the confidence with which Pence answered this question.

Mike Pence

Musk's Twitter Reinstates Yet Another Previously Banned Neo-Nazi

@MJBoddie
Elon Musk
Youtube Screenshot

After being banned for almost two years, Twitter has officially reinstated the account of white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes, Rolling Stone reports.

Twitter banned Fuentes for "repeated violations" of the platform's rules in July 2021, and when he attempted to create another account in October after Musk took over, the platform banned him again.

Nick Fuentes
