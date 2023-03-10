The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Media Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.
Do Americans Hate 'Woke'? Not According To New USA Today Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis with fomer President Donald Trump

Looks like that GOP war on “woke” liberals isn't going to be the rocket fuel in 2024 Republicans have been betting it would be.

A new USA Today/Ipsos poll found that a 56 percent majority of Americans view the term “woke” in a positive light, connoting being "informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices." Three-fourths of Democrats viewed the term that way, as did 51 percent of independents and more than a third of Republicans.

Text Shows Carlson Promoting Holocaust Denier On White Nationalist Hub

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared the work of David Cole, a Holocaust denier who writes for a white nationalist hub that carries headlines like “The Trouble with Blacks” and “Our De Facto Antiwhite Apartheid.” Carlson’s reading list is the latest revelation in the recently released tranche of documents from the Fox News/Dominion lawsuit.

Dominion Voting Systems has been engaged in a legal battle against Fox News for its lies about the company’s role in the 2020 election. Numerous embarrassingtexts have been released during the process, including Carlson’s admission that he hates former President Donald Trump “passionately.”

