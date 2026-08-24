'I Don't Speak Politician'! Nor Does Lindsey's Sister Speak Foreign Policy
Sen. Darline Graham, Republican of South Carolina, was appointed to serve out her late brother Lindsey's term and was endorsed by President Donald Trump in the Republican primary for the full six-year term. Hers is a test in many respects: a test of President Trump's reach, as well as a test of the value (or stigma) voters attach to experience versus a new face (Sen. Graham is running against Rep. Ralph Norman in Tuesday's Republican runoff; Norman is a five-term member of Congress who has on occasion clashed with Trump).
Perhaps the pivotal moment in the campaign came last week, when Sen. Graham stumbled badly on a straightforward foreign policy question:
"Are Taiwan and the South China Sea national security issues for the United States and if so, why or how?"
That's not a tough one. The answer is yes. Lindsey Graham could go on for hours on that one. His sister didn't even know enough to say yes. And she told everyone that.
Her answer: Foreign policy is "not my thing. She is, she stated, "not that informed on national security."
She isn't. The obvious question: what is she doing in the United States Senate?
She is there for one reason alone. Who she's related to. Sometimes, that works out just fine. Lindy Boggs, the legendary Louisiana congresswoman, stepped into the shoes of her late husband Hale Boggs when he was killed in a plane crash and became one of the most powerful and effective House members. And sometimes voters just won't buy it, as they did recently in not voting for JFK's charismatic grandson, notwithstanding the widespread affection and sympathy for his family.
George Will wrote a famous column years ago about how when you've got a plumbing problem, what you want is an experienced plumber who knows how to fix it. Why is politics so different? At a time of grave danger worldwide, can we really afford leaders who don't understand international realities?
After the debate, Graham's opponent responded strongly on social media: "South Carolina deserves a Senator who UNDERSTANDS Foreign Policy." An ad, showing her struggling to answer the question, will no doubt follow.
For her part, Graham went on Fox to try to defend herself. "I don't speak politician — I was just honest. Of course Taiwan is our friend. But I think people in South Carolina are more worried about boys in girls' sports."
Do voters want their leaders to be open about their ignorance? Yes, of course, Taiwan is our friend, but China complicates that friendship in ways that challenge our relationships with both countries. A Senator needs to know more than a sixth grader.
And consider Graham's defense. Do folks in South Carolina really feel more threatened by trans girls playing sports than they do by China?
They have absolutely no reason to. South Carolina enacted its Save Women's Sports Act in 2022, barring students assigned male at birth from competing on female-designated teams at public elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools (and certain private schools competing against them).
In other words, South Carolina has already protected itself from a largely non-existent problem. When the issue was being considered in 2021, South Carolina High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton testified that since the waiver procedure began in 2016, only four transgender students, two girls and two boys, statewide had requested permission to compete according to their gender identity; by the time the bill was passed the following spring, the League had approved one transgender female. One trans girl on a sports team.
Me? I'd be more afraid of China.
Susan Estrich is a celebrated feminist legal scholar, the first female president of the Harvard Law Review, and the first woman to run a U.S. presidential campaign. She has written eight books.
That's not a tough one. The answer is yes. Lindsey Graham could go on for hours on that one. His sister didn't even know enough to say yes. And she told everyone that.
Her answer: Foreign policy is "not my thing. She is, she stated, "not that informed on national security."
She isn't. The obvious question: what is she doing in the United States Senate?
She is there for one reason alone. Who she's related to. Sometimes, that works out just fine. Lindy Boggs, the legendary Louisiana congresswoman, stepped into the shoes of her late husband Hale Boggs when he was killed in a plane crash and became one of the most powerful and effective House members. And sometimes voters just won't buy it, as they did recently in not voting for JFK's charismatic grandson, notwithstanding the widespread affection and sympathy for his family.
George Will wrote a famous column years ago about how when you've got a plumbing problem, what you want is an experienced plumber who knows how to fix it. Why is politics so different? At a time of grave danger worldwide, can we really afford leaders who don't understand international realities?
After the debate, Graham's opponent responded strongly on social media: "South Carolina deserves a Senator who UNDERSTANDS Foreign Policy." An ad, showing her struggling to answer the question, will no doubt follow.
For her part, Graham went on Fox to try to defend herself. "I don't speak politician — I was just honest. Of course Taiwan is our friend. But I think people in South Carolina are more worried about boys in girls' sports."
Do voters want their leaders to be open about their ignorance? Yes, of course, Taiwan is our friend, but China complicates that friendship in ways that challenge our relationships with both countries. A Senator needs to know more than a sixth grader.
And consider Graham's defense. Do folks in South Carolina really feel more threatened by trans girls playing sports than they do by China?
They have absolutely no reason to. South Carolina enacted its Save Women's Sports Act in 2022, barring students assigned male at birth from competing on female-designated teams at public elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools (and certain private schools competing against them).
In other words, South Carolina has already protected itself from a largely non-existent problem. When the issue was being considered in 2021, South Carolina High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton testified that since the waiver procedure began in 2016, only four transgender students, two girls and two boys, statewide had requested permission to compete according to their gender identity; by the time the bill was passed the following spring, the League had approved one transgender female. One trans girl on a sports team.
Me? I'd be more afraid of China.
To find out more about Susan Estrich and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Photo credit: Kyle Glenn at Unsplash
Explore Morepowered byHeadlines PlusLashing Out, by Susan EstrichStill Stuck In Trump's Cul-de-Sac, by Joe ConasonPresidential Chutzpah, by Susan EstrichWashington Politics, by Susan Estrich | Creators SyndicateTrump's Approval Rating: Latest Polls Tracked Headlines PlusTrump Approval Hits New Low Amid Iran Conflict Headlines Plus
- Democrats Rapidly Gaining Momentum In Bid To Flip U.S. Senate ›
- Yes, Mitch, Black Women Are Americans Too ›
- American Amnesia: Why Did We Ever Listen to Lindsey Graham? ›
- Darline Graham defends Senate debate gaffe over Taiwan question ›
- Trump tries to clean up Darline Graham’s debate mess in S.C. ›
- Darline Graham, Ralph Norman tangle in South Carolina GOP Senate debate: Three takeaways ›
- Lindsey Graham’s sister and fill-in senator says she’s ‘not that informed on national security’ | US midterm elections 2026 | The Guardian ›
- Darline Graham’s Debate Stumble Tests Appetite for a Political Newcomer ›
- Darline Graham defends her résumé in South Carolina debate after saying ‘national security is not my thing’ ›