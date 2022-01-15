The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Desantis Reveals Biggest Regret During Covid Lockdown--And Will Anger Trump

How Florida GOP's Voter Suppression Could Backfire Badly
Photo by the State of Florida (Public domain)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has revealed his biggest mistake during the COVID-19 pandemic; a mistake that will likely ruffle former President Donald Trump's feathers.

On Thursday, January 13, the Republican governor appeared on the conservative podcast "Ruthless" where he revealed his biggest regrets while governing during the pandemic. DeSantis, a known Trump ally, suggested that he wasn't in favor of the national lockdown that was enforced at the onset of the pandemic, according to CNN.

He recalled the early days of the pandemic and revealed he was actually involved in the White House's pandemic response, offering advice to the former president. Although the pandemic had quickly became a national crisis, DeSantis claims he was relatively shocked when Trump shut down the economy.

"I never thought in February, early March, that (coronavirus) would lead to locking down the country," the Republican governor said on Thursday. "I just didn't. I didn't think that was on the radar."

Per CNN, the Florida governor largely blamed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and head of the White House coronavirus task force, for advising Trump on shutting the country down.

Fauci along with other public health experts advised the former president but the publication notes that "the decision was Trump's to make, and DeSantis ultimately followed the White House's lead, closing Florida schools, government buildings, gyms, bars, and restaurant dining rooms and advising Floridians to stay home."

DeSantis' latest critical remarks about Trump follow similar comments he made back in November. At the time, DeSantis criticized the travel restrictions that were implemented as part of the pandemic response.

Although he also supported this decision Trump made, he also believed that was a mistake. "I was probably the first governor in January of 2020 to call for travel restrictions from China. I supported President Trump when he did that," DeSantis said. "But we have to take a step back and acknowledge that those travel restrictions just didn't work."

Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
DeSantis Covid

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

GOP Lawmakers Get Free KN95 Masks — And Respond With Racist Anti-Asian Attacks

KN95 mask
Patrick Pleul/dpa

House Republicans are returning to the sort of rhetoric that experts say has fueled thousands of racist incidents against people of Asian descent in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The latest object of their ire is their receipt of free KN95 masks intended to protect them from the coronavirus.

After the nonpartisan congressional Office of the Attending Physician urged lawmakers and their staffs this week to wear N95 or KN95 masks to curb the spread of the omicron variant, masks were distributed free of charge to congressional offices.

Keep reading... Show less
gop

Political Humor: This Week In Crazy

Matt Gaetz as circus clown. Image modified by Michael Hayne

This Week In Crazy

@nationalmemo #news #politics #comedy #liberal #conservative ♬ Funny Circus - Intermede Music

​Here is the latest edition of ​This Week In Crazy. ​In its bizarre quest to kill off its remaining viewer base, Fox News is now saying that the covid-19 vaccine is actually causing Covid. Folks, if you want to save a life then turn off Fox News in your parents' and grandparents' house.

Spinless sycophant and human lizard Ted Cruz apparently groveled for Fox News' Tucker Carlson and walked back his comments when he briefly discovered he had a backbone and called the January 6th insurgents "terrorists."

(Impersonating Ted Cruz)​ Well, I certainly can't have a spine.

Well, that was this Week In Crazy. Follow Us On TikTok for more.


Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

From Your Site Articles
crazy republicans
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}