Endorse This: Randy Rainbow Won't Stop Saying Gay To Desantis (VIDEO)

Image via screengrab

Raindy Rainbow Mocks Desantis In "Gay" Parody

Ater Florida governor-- and low-rent Donald Trump-- Ron DeSantis officially signed the christofascist “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, LGBTQ critics have been out in full force condemning both him and the state government for passing such blatantly homophobic legislation. Disney, for example, took a huge stand against the vile, right-wing hate and has vowed to fight to appeal the disgusting law

Comedian Randy Rainbow had some choice words for DeSantis in his latest parody in which Rainbow refused to stop saying “gay” so much, that he even titled the video “Gay!”

Rainbow launched into his parody — set to the tune of “Shy” by Mary Rodgers from her 1959 musical Once Upon a Mattress — and asserts his own gayness throughout the song, directly flying in the face of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s moniker.

Watch the segment below:


Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

Randy Rainbow

