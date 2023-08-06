The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

DeSantis: Trump's Election Fraud Claims 'Didn't Prove To Be True'

@MJBoddie
Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a Friday appearance in Iowa, said ex-President Donald Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories "did not prove to be true," Politico reports.

The Florida Republican, who is running for the 2024 Republican nomination for president against Trump, "has often redirected the conversation" when asked about his thoughts on his opponent's 2020 election fraud claims.

This time, he told a reporter, "I've said many times the election is what it is. All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true."

The GOP leader suggested "the 2020 election was not 'conducted the way I think that we want to, but that's different than saying 'Maduro stole votes,' or something like that," according to Politico, referencing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as "unsupported allegations made by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell after the election," who "baselessly linked late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez as the creator behind certain voting machines."

Politico further notes that "Despite admitting to not having read the indictment, DeSantis posted on X, previously known as Twitter, advocating for changes to 'end the weaponization of government' and grant Americans the ability to transfer cases to their home districts. Those proposed reforms align with Trump’s assertion that a fair trial in Washington would not have been possible."

Despite calling Trump's election theories untrue, the governor believes "Washington, D.C., is a 'swamp' and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Ron DeSantis

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Cable TV Elected Trump In 2016 -- And It's Happening Again

@LucianKTruscott
Cable TV Elected Trump In 2016 -- And It's Happening Again

Donald Trump's motorcade from Bedminster, New Jersey to airport on August 3, 2023

The mainstream media and cable news are making a huge, very costly mistake again. They’re covering Defendant Trump’s legal troubles in the same way they covered his rallies in 2016 – wall-to-wall, every useless, repetitive moment he shows his spray-tanned face.

Keep reading...Show less

Trump's Criminal Trials Will Be A Step Toward Truth

@monacharenEPPC
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump
Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

It's a little hard to recall now, but last year, Donald Trump was in eclipse. In July 2022, half of GOP primary voters expressed a desire to move on from Trump. His anointed candidates fared poorly in November, and even some of his most ardent backers, including the Murdochs, were eyeing other options. If he could be relegated to the rearview window, I reasoned, even if it meant that he escaped liability for his crimes, it would be the best available outcome. An indictment, I feared, would spark a rally-round-Trump effect that would revive his fortunes among Republicans and thrust this viper back into our national life.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}