Doctor Who Pushed Ivermectin To Treat COVID-19 Is DeSantis Advisor

Gov. Ron DeSantis answers a question during a press conference in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 26, 2021. -

Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A California psychiatrist who has advised Gov. Ron DeSantis on the coronavirus pandemic recently promoted a drug for COVID-19 patients that federal disease experts have strongly warned against after a spike in calls to poison control centers. The surge of interest in the parasite drug, ivermectin, prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday to issue a national alert advising against its use to treat coronavirus. The maker of the drug, Merck, has also said there is “no scientific basis” to claim that ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Dr. Mark ...

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Afghans Who Won Visa Lottery Left Behind By Trump Policy

@DLind
Image by Andrea Wise and Lisa Larson-Walker/ProPublica

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

Fakhruddin Akbari is allowing his full name to be published because he is certain he is going to die. Akbari, his wife and his 3-year-old daughter fled their home in Kabul, Afghanistan, two weeks ago. They've been hiding with friends in the city, living on bread and water.

Keep reading... Show less
