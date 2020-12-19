Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Pretends China, Not Russia, Is Behind Massive Hacking Exploit

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump responded to Russia's cyberattack on various departments within the United States government and private companies around the country by downplaying the entire incident.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Trump shared a series of tweets slamming the reports circulating about the attack. Instead of holding Russia accountable for the attack, Trump fired off at the media as he insisted the reports were fabricated.

"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control," Trump said in a tweet.

He added, "Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA."


Trump's remarks came less than one full day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even admitted that Russia was behind the attacks. During an appearance on The Mark Levin Show, Pompeo admitted that there is a clear indication that Russia is to blame.

"This was a very significant effort, and I think it's the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity," Pompeo said. "I can't say much more as we're still unpacking precisely what it is, and I'm sure some of it will remain classified."

According to CNN, nearly half a dozen federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm and the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, and State, were included in the cyberattack. However, investigators have yet to determine whether or not any sensitive data was accessed during the hack.


Pompeo said, "Suffice it to say, there was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems and it now appears systems of private companies and companies and governments across the world as well."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
russian hack

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Who’s Really Behind QAnon Cult — And Why It’s Growing Even As Predictions Crater

QAnon flag

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

The past couple of months have been tough for the True Believers of the authoritarian QAnon conspiracy cult. Its primary mythology, predicated on a belief in the infallibility of Donald Trump as he does battle with nefarious globalist pedophiles, was dashed on the hard rocks of the reality of the November election results and Trump's floundering attempts to contest them.

Keep reading... Show less
qanon