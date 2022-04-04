The National Memo Logo

Randy Rainbow Has A Very Brief Word For DeSantis

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow has a message for Ron DeSantis that could upset the trying-to-be-trumpier-than-Trump governor's fragile sensibilities. Another brilliant -- and may we say beautifully sung -- video from America's favorite satirist. He gives the Florida Governor all the respect he deserves. DeSantis' attempts to exploit homophobic bigotry and fear are certainly not going unanswered.

As Randy says, "Let's bask in the splendors of all shades and genders!"

Watch 👇🏼 and enjoy.


U.S. Pushes To Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Council

@reuters

UN Human Rights Council

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The United States will ask the U.N. General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday, after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha.

A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights.

The Right-Wing Scam Mafia Comes For Mickey Mouse

Disney Castle at Disneyland

Photo by Benjamin Suter

When Disney responded to internal dissent by publicly condemning Florida’s passage of its discriminatory Parental Rights in Education law, the company ran into a right-wing media buzzsaw following a familiar strategy.

Here’s how their approach works. The right-wing propagandists first aggressively smear an existing institution — in this case, Disney — as excessively liberal in order to drive conservatives away from it. That incentivizes the institution to move to the right to preserve its customer base and prevent political blowback from Republican politicians. The right-wingers pair their demagogic critique with the creation of new, explicitly ideological counter-institutions to capture the business — and money — of the wayward conservative customers.

