Driver Rams Barrier, Killing Capitol Police Officer And Triggering Lockdown

Black Officers Warned Of Racism In Capitol Police For Years

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

U.S. Capitol Police announced Friday afternoon that one officer was killed and another hospitalized after a driver plowed a car into a barrier outside the Capitol complex. The driver of the vehicle, who was reportedly shot by police after he left the car and lunged at them with a knife, officials said.

Reports of the incident first emerged on Friday around 1 p.m. when Capitol Hill was put on lockdown, and staff were alerted about an "external security threat" via text message.

Multiple reporters on the scene shared the news.

"Capitol locked down," said Fox News reporter Chad Pergram. "Car crashed into barrier on Senate side off of Constitution Avenue. This is where they shrunk the perimeter a few weeks ago."

U.S. Capitol Police put out a statement saying they received reports that a vehicle rammed into two of its officers on the north side of the capitol.

The two injured officers and the suspect were all reportedly taken to the hospital. But by the time Capitol police held a press conference at 2:45 p.m., only one of the cops was still alive. Officials did not disclose any officials about a possible motive. They said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat, but the investigation is in its early stages.

NBC News reporter Jon Allen reported that a Capitol Police officer told him "We've been attacked."

After the January 6 attack on the Capitol, extensive fencing had been erected around the complex to protect officials. But the security measures were widely criticized and were eventually scaled back.

Reporter Jake Sherman captured footage of a helicopter landing on the grounds.

