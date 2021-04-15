The National Memo Logo

Fox Host Shocks By Praising Biden’s ‘Iconic’ Kindness And Empathy

Biden pays respect to fallen Capitol Officer William Evans
Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Fox News' Harris Faulker is great at reciting GOP talking points, like so many of her colleagues. But the conservative cable news host had something surprisingly nice to say on Tuesday about President Joe Biden — who she praised as "iconic" after he gave a speech in memory of Billy Evans, the Capitol Police officer killed during the April 2 attack in Washington, D.C.

Faukner told viewers, "We have just watched the president of the United States give his words, kindness, and empathy like he does so well. He's iconic at it. He is so present and so kind."

The Fox News host added, "He was speaking to the family of Officer Billy Evans and to (his) children to think ahead. In the future, those words will come into focus for them."

Faulkner's words come as a surprise in light of how much Biden is vilified by far-right Fox News pundits such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. But then, not every conservative at Fox News has been consistently hostile to Biden. Fox News' Chris Wallace has interviewed Biden and members of his administration — including White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — on his show, asking them tough questions but maintaining a polite, respectful tone.

Twitter has been full of reactions to Faulkner's comments. Here are some of them:

