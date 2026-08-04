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Democrat Tells Musk That Maine Doesn't Want His 'Dirty Money' Boosting Collins

Democrat Tells Musk That Maine Doesn't Want His 'Dirty Money' Boosting Collins

Elon Musk

Troy Jackson, Maine’s Democratic nominee for Senate, released a video on Sunday criticizing billionaire conservative Elon Musk for his plans to spend lavishly in support of Jackson’s Republican rival, Sen. Susan Collins.

“Maine—and really, the whole United States—doesn’t want your dirty money in our politics,” Jackson said, addressing Musk. Jackson also noted that Musk’s support of Collins is a sign that he wants people in power who are “totally beholden to him and Donald Trump.”

Jackson pointed out that Musk supports policies from Trump and Collins that have cut taxes for billionaires while slashing support for hospitals and other healthcare programs.

Musk, through his America PAC, is expected to spend at least $100 million to back Republicans in this fall’s midterm elections.

In recent years, Musk has become one of the most high-profile donors to the Republican Party. He donated millions to help elect Trump in the 2024 presidential election, and last year, he bankrolled a campaign to prop up the conservative candidate in the race for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. The progressive won that race over Musk’s pick.

America PAC has reportedly targeted Maine as one of the key states in the battle to determine control of the Senate. The most recent polling has shown a slight lead for Jackson, who became the nominee after embattled candidate Graham Platner left the race over abuse allegations.

Musk has become a lightning rod for global criticism. He has stoked the fires of racism both domestically and internationally, constantly using his feed on X, which he owns, to push racist memes and ideas.

When he is not pushing hate, Musk has also been working in the court system to protect his AI chatbot Grok, which has been used to produce nonconsensual nude photos of people, including minors.

"Why does the richest man in the world want to protect a feature that makes children naked?” Minnesota state Rep. Jess Hanson, a Democrat, asked in a recent press conference.

Now Collins will have to be asked why she is getting boosted by a man who wants such an abhorrent thing to happen.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

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