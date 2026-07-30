Musk Fighting To Protect AI Apps (Such As Grok) That Make Sexual Images Of Minors
July 30 | 2026
Photo via X
Minnesota lawmakers slammed Elon Musk after his company xAI filed a complaint in federal court attempting to block a state law that would curtail the use of apps and websites to create nonconsensual sexual imagery of people—including minors.
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