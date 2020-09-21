EndorseThis: Biden Marks 200,000 Deaths With Speech Blasting Craven Trump

<p>Outside of social media, people gathered to mourn and give thanks to the late justice across the nation. In Washington, D.C., for example, people left flowers and handmade signs at a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2019/09/19/newest-mural-town-ruth-bader-ginsburg-is-larger-than-life-u-street/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">popular mural</a> of the late justice that went up back in 2019. While people were gathering there and <a href="https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/flowers-homemade-signs-blanket-supreme-court-grounds-in-tribute-to-ginsburg/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">outside the Supreme Court</a>, however, artists were creating a whole new mural in her honor. This one is located just one block away from the <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/5/1950677/-D-C-Public-Works-painted-a-massive-Black-Lives-Matter-street-mural-near-the-White-House" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Black Lives Matter Plaza</a>, which is only a few blocks from the White House.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script><p>Artists Shawn Perkins, Dez Zambrano, and the PAINTS Institute are behind the new mural. As reported by local outlet <a href="https://wjla.com/news/local/artists-mural-rbg-black-lives-matter-plaza-white-house" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ABC 7</a>, the group painted the mural in just one day, less than 24 hours after the news of Ginsburg's passing became public. When speaking to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/20/us/rbg-mural-black-lives-matter-plaza-trnd/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">CNN</a>, Perkins told the outlet that after Ginsburg's death, "there was no question who we would commemorate with this latest piece."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>Before we check out what the newest mural looks like, let's check out the flowers, candles, and signs at the first mural.</p><p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca5437924c6157bdc389f9461d45e624" id="95ee1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307172586716045315"><div style="margin:1em 0">Flowers and candles already arriving at this Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural in my neighbourhood https://t.co/X0KoATdufp</div> — Henry Zeffman (@Henry Zeffman)<a href="https://twitter.com/hzeffman/statuses/1307172586716045315">1600489205.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca5437924c6157bdc389f9461d45e624" id="95ee1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307172586716045315"><div style="margin:1em 0">Flowers and candles already arriving at this Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural in my neighbourhood https://t.co/X0KoATdufp</div> — Henry Zeffman (@Henry Zeffman)<a href="https://twitter.com/hzeffman/statuses/1307172586716045315">1600489205.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bdb49017a9ac812aa7d1cf701a6d2218" id="95fc8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307161544581677057"><div style="margin:1em 0">Spotted this recently on U Street in Washington, DC https://t.co/vPFOsTt7CV</div> — Sahil Kapur (@Sahil Kapur)<a href="https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/statuses/1307161544581677057">1600486572.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>As well as some images from outside the Supreme Court.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f47db300512cd6156f7393e8022375e" id="2ffcf"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307534547077206016"><div style="margin:1em 0">Tonight I gathered with thousands at the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader… https://t.co/iv9Jt2r9mI</div> — Rahna Epting (@Rahna Epting)<a href="https://twitter.com/rahnamepting/statuses/1307534547077206016">1600575503.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3ae504875c22435a0b79dbaa03bfaef3" id="fa02e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307311587091451905"><div style="margin:1em 0">As the sun rose above the highest court in the land, dozens showed up to the steps of the Supreme Court to honor Ru… https://t.co/zX3N1QtIaP</div> — Rachel Scott (@Rachel Scott)<a href="https://twitter.com/rachelvscott/statuses/1307311587091451905">1600522345.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c59000bd60de66f0b299f71edb750c9" id="b3e20"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307155255914893313"><div style="margin:1em 0">Mourners of all ages gather on the steps of the supreme Court to remember and honor #RBG -- some saying the ancient… https://t.co/5Q0EU3y2mM</div> — 𝕂𝕚𝕞 🐝 𝕧𝕠𝕥𝕖𝕤 𝔹𝕃𝕌𝔼 𝕤𝕠 𝕔𝕒𝕟 𝕪𝕠𝕦💙 (@𝕂𝕚𝕞 🐝 𝕧𝕠𝕥𝕖𝕤 𝔹𝕃𝕌𝔼 𝕤𝕠 𝕔𝕒𝕟 𝕪𝕠𝕦💙)<a href="https://twitter.com/ChaplainheArt/statuses/1307155255914893313">1600485073.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c67685413d2a670f61c649f76e86939d" id="cc527"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307143857939845122"><div style="margin:1em 0">The crowd outside of the Supreme Court to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg is getting huge https://t.co/yQyqJuML58</div> — philip lewis (@philip lewis)<a href="https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/statuses/1307143857939845122">1600482355.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>And San Francisco's Castro District.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="09b5b4e37f5aed18ee873d3979eada3f" id="b33b9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307172241499664385"><div style="margin:1em 0">Hundreds of masked mourners gathered in San Francisco’s Castro District to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader G… https://t.co/tjx6xt0drV</div> — San Francisco Chronicle (@San Francisco Chronicle)<a href="https://twitter.com/sfchronicle/statuses/1307172241499664385">1600489123.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>And here is the new mural.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f4b8c7ce492950bf6b2d6d43f30ea805" id="bc9b4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1307462325603983363"><div style="margin:1em 0">Artists Shawn Perkins, Dez Zambrano and the @PAINTSInstitute honor #RBG at 1620 I Street, NW, 1 block West of BLM P… https://t.co/3hS7jUVPJ4</div> — Jay Korff (@Jay Korff)<a href="https://twitter.com/ABC7Jay/statuses/1307462325603983363">1600558284.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>A <a href="https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1307333792823226370" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statue</a> is reportedly also going up in Brooklyn, where Ginsburg was born. Someone changed a New York City <a href="https://twitter.com/GMA/status/1307738014102286341" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">subway station</a> to "Ruth St." And people aren't only showing up with art. As my colleague Walter Einenkel <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/9/20/1979045/-Democratic-donors-set-records-in-donations-following-Justice-Ruth-Bader-Ginsburg-s-passing?detail=facebook" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">covered</a>, ActBlue reports that Americans donated nearly $100 million to Democratic candidates less than 72 hours after Ginsburg's passing. </p>
Keep reading...
Show less