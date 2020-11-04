Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

WATCH: Biden Confident That When Every Vote Is Counted, He And Harris Will Win

Joe Biden spoke briefly about the ongoing vote counting and his prospects for victory, which he confidently predicted lies ahead. While he avoided any explicit declaration of victory, the Democratic nominee reviewed the counts in the remaining states, noting that he feels "very good about Pennsylvania." He noted specifically that the 2020 presidential election marked the largest turnout of voters in American history -- and that he and Kamala Harris expect to match that landmark with the largest popular vote mandate ever.

"Government of, by, and for the people is very much alive in America," said Biden. "Every vote must be counted. Nobody is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever."

But he also struck a conciliatory note, promising that he would honor a duty of care for all Americans, whether or not they voted for him. And he expressed hope that after "a long and difficult campaign...we will hear each other again, respect and care for each other, unite, heal and come together as a nation;."

Listen to Biden's speech:



Photo Of Woman Flicking Off Trump On Election Day Goes Viral

Photo from Jay Westcott/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Photojournalist Jay Westcott posted a photo of a woman stopping to give President Donald Trump the finger through his bulletproof presidential limousine on Election Day. It's gone viral.

Wescott works for Arlington Now, a northern Virginia publication, and posted the tweet Tuesday afternoon. In just 90 minutes it's received over 55,000 likes, and more than 12,000 retweets and quote tweets.

jay westcott