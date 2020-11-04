WATCH: Biden Confident That When Every Vote Is Counted, He And Harris Will Win
Joe Biden spoke briefly about the ongoing vote counting and his prospects for victory, which he confidently predicted lies ahead. While he avoided any explicit declaration of victory, the Democratic nominee reviewed the counts in the remaining states, noting that he feels "very good about Pennsylvania." He noted specifically that the 2020 presidential election marked the largest turnout of voters in American history -- and that he and Kamala Harris expect to match that landmark with the largest popular vote mandate ever.
"Government of, by, and for the people is very much alive in America," said Biden. "Every vote must be counted. Nobody is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever."
But he also struck a conciliatory note, promising that he would honor a duty of care for all Americans, whether or not they voted for him. And he expressed hope that after "a long and difficult campaign...we will hear each other again, respect and care for each other, unite, heal and come together as a nation;."
Listen to Biden's speech: