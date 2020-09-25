Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: CNN Anchor Torches Kayleigh McEnany, Who 'Lies About Lying'

As a professional prevaricator, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is highly competitive with her predecessors at the Trump podium such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the delightful Sean "Spicy" Spicer. Each has earned ridicule on Twitter and Saturday Night Live, but rarely has anyone gotten the kind of roasting on a news broadcast the CNN anchor Brianna Keilar delivered to McEnany today.

Cravenly, McEnany tried to blame Keilar for the shooting of two Louisville police officers following the grand jury's failure to indict three police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor in that city. Keilar wasn't having that nonsense – and she not only spent several on-air minutes dispensing with serial liar Kayleigh, but eloquently slapped down Trump too.

This is exceptionally lucid commentary on some of our most depraved public personalities.

Just click.

CNN's Brianna Keilar responds to McEnany attack - CNN Video

The White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany baselessly linked CNN reporter Brianna Keilar's comments about the Kentucky Attorney General to the shooting of two Louisville police officers after the killing of Breonna Taylor. Hear her response.
Nearly 500 National Security Officials Say They ‘Fear’ For America Under Trump

@ProvencherDonna

Sean O'Keefe

Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Almost 500 national security experts — including 22 four-star military officers — slammed Donald Trump in a public letter released Thursday, calling him unfit for his role as commander in chief and endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The letter, simply addressed "To Our Fellow Citizens," is a bipartisan effort signed by prominent Republicans and Democrats alike who say they "fear" for their country under Trump. Signatories include former Navy Secretary and NASA administrator Sean O'Keefe, who served in both Bush administrations, and former Defense Secretaries Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, and Ash Carter.

Donald Trump