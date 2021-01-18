Kayleigh McEnany Burned Crispy For Tweet Praising MLK

Kayleigh Burned Crispy For Tweet Praising MLK
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Outgoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is facing an onslaught of criticism after posting a tweet praising Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day.
Calling Dr. King "a hero, who embodied love and faith in his pursuit for equality," McEnany posted a quote from the iconic civil rights leader. Given that she, as one social media user said, along with her president and her party "tried to nullify millions of Black votes," it is an incredible self-own.
And on her personal Twitter account she posted this quote:
Early Monday morning Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, issued a plea, a reminder, and a warning:
Please don’t act like everyone loved my father. He was assassinated. A 1967 poll reflected that he was one of the m… https://t.co/VWF0NtfLbN— Be A King (@Be A King)1610959789.0
Here's how some are responding to McEnany's remarks.
You have done violence to everything Dr. King stood for. You have no business quoting him. https://t.co/JqkcJZSFGT— Ritchie Torres (@Ritchie Torres)1610982680.0
Kayleigh McEnany tried to nullify millions of black votes. https://t.co/vIJ71gZkvM— Mark Jacob (@Mark Jacob)1610981082.0
@jaketapper “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where… https://t.co/n5K8s0vdxR— Thaddeus Stevens (@Thaddeus Stevens)1610980523.0
@PressSec https://t.co/7rEwHME1lS— Franklin Leonard (@Franklin Leonard)1610983212.0
@PressSec Doesn't mix well with your racism, does it Kayleigh? https://t.co/0phgj4nKFO— Kenneth Richard (@Kenneth Richard)1610982090.0
(That is an actual tweet from McEnany, original here.)
@PressSec You could have simply not tweeted today. That would have been okay too.— Benjamin Dreyer (@Benjamin Dreyer)1610981872.0
This...person...is unbelievable. She spends weeks justifying throwing out millions of votes from African Americans… https://t.co/P9J76SGYHY— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald)1610982283.0
See? This is the shit I’m talking about. I don’t want to see racist trash, who would’ve despised MLK if they were a… https://t.co/WbdAZHud7S— Aaron T. Starks 🌊 (@Aaron T. Starks 🌊)1610983263.0
How dare u quote MLK after u stood by a white supremacist who was President when he divided this country on lies an… https://t.co/dIeHgZhXXh— Danielle Parker (@Danielle Parker)1610985057.0
Hey, you really need to sit this one out. https://t.co/Wz0DQ20aWy— A. Cedric Armstrong (@A. Cedric Armstrong)1610984477.0
Racist white people quoting Dr. King provokes me. https://t.co/xHOQIbwuTy— Mr. Anderson (@Mr. Anderson)1610983384.0
You peddled lies about voter fraud to get Black votes thrown out to keep Trump in office. Sit the fuck down and kee… https://t.co/V5nBkuRRNo— Emily C. Singer (@Emily C. Singer)1610982509.0
