The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Kayleigh Burned Crispy For Tweet Praising MLK

Kayleigh McEnany Burned Crispy For Tweet Praising MLK

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Outgoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is facing an onslaught of criticism after posting a tweet praising Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day.

Calling Dr. King "a hero, who embodied love and faith in his pursuit for equality," McEnany posted a quote from the iconic civil rights leader. Given that she, as one social media user said, along with her president and her party "tried to nullify millions of Black votes," it is an incredible self-own.

And on her personal Twitter account she posted this quote:

Early Monday morning Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, issued a plea, a reminder, and a warning:

Here's how some are responding to McEnany's remarks.







(That is an actual tweet from McEnany, original here.)








From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Kayleigh McEnany

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

‘Cruz Would Want Us To Do This’: Stunning Video Of Rioters On Senate Floor

@alexvhenderson

'Cruz Would Want Us To Do This': Stunning Video Of Rioters On Senate Floor

Screenshot from Alternet, New Yorker video

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Some Trump supporters in right-wing media insist antifa activists played a prominent role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, but video after video has made it abundantly clear that the violence came from a passionately pro-Trump mob. And one of the Trump allies who rioters mentioned while ransacking the Capitol Building that day made it clear he thought he was following the wishes of Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Keep reading... Show less
capitol riot