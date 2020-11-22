Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Viral Video Exposes McEnany Lies About 2016 Transition

Kayleigh McEnany

Photo by The Hill/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is now being haunted by her words spoken at a heated press briefing on Friday.

During that briefing, McEnany was asked about why the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) had not become involved in the Trump campaign's allegations of voter fraud. In an effort to justify President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the election outcome and his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, McEnany falsely claimed Trump did not receive a peaceful transfer of power in 2016 and Democratic lawmakers did not accept the outcome of the election.

Now, a viral clip of Trump's inauguration in January 2017 is being used to confirm that McEnany actually lied about the transfer of power for the incoming Trump administration because the president, himself, confirmed the transfer was seamless.

"They have been magnificent," Trump said of Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Since the clip began circulating on Twitter, it has received more than 1.6 million views and many Twitter users wasted no time reacting to it while expressing their disdain for McEnany claims.

"The "whataboutism" this government has been spewing for the past four years will plague society for years. Who needs facts and debate when you can "whatabout," one Twitter user said.


Another Twitter user also recalled the Obama administration's involvement in the peaceful transfer of power for Trump's administration saying, "The outgoing @BarackObama and @JoeBiden administration even instructed and trained the @realDonaldTrump administration how to handle a pandemic...Trump sacked all his advisors who attended the workshop."

Unfortunately, President-elect Joe Biden is not receiving the same treatment. The White House is still refusing to cooperate with the incoming Biden administration despite losing efforts to overturn the election.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Kayleigh McEnany
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump Faces Major Obstacles In Scheme To Override Election Results

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump is set to hold a meeting at the White House with the Republican leaders of Michigan's Senate and House of Representatives. It's unclear what the president plans to discuss, but multiplepressreports suggest Trump, in a desperate bid to cling to power, has pinned his hopes on persuading GOP-controlled legislatures in battleground states that voted for Joe Biden to intervene and throw the election to him. That aspiration cropped up in the Trump campaign's courtroom maneuverings this week. Legal papers filed with a federal court in central Pennsylvania (the campaign filed a draft version, apparently in error), showed that the campaign had contemplated — but ultimately decided against — asking the judge to order “the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors."

Keep reading... Show less
election 2020 results