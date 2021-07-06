On Fox News, Kayleigh McEnany Still Tells Absurd Lies
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
Fox's Kayleigh McEnany, a liar who served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, lied about slavery and the founders of the United States during Tuesday's Outnumbered.
Introducing a segment, McEnany claimed that "all of our main Founding Fathers were against slavery, recognized the evils of it."
KAYLEIGH MCENANY (CO-HOST): The haters never take a day off from hating, that is clear. And they never take a day off from getting the facts wrong. We know most of our forefathers, all of our main Founding Fathers were against slavery, recognized the evils of it.
This is flatly untrue.
The majority of signers of the Declaration of Independence owned slaves -- 41 of 56, according to one study.
Just look at some of the early presidents. George Washington enslaved hundreds of men, women, and children. Thomas Jefferson enslaved over 600 people, including Sally Hemings. James Madison enslaved over 100 people, James Monroe as many as 250. We could go on.
