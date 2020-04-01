EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Rates Trump’s Pandemic Leadership

Appearing from New York apartment on what Comedy Central now calls The Daily Social Distancing Show, Trevor Noah opens with a few notes of good news. Social distancing works – at least according to a fever-tracking app that measures thermometer trends across the country (and accurately predicted rising coronavirus cases). The Navy is sending hospital ships. Healthcare workers by the thousands are bravely stepping into the breach.

But then there are the so-called leaders of global society, whose woeful shortcomings are noted acidly by Noah. In Hungary, Viktor Orban seized the opportunity to rule by decree. In Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko urges citizens to cure themselves of coronavirus with saunas and vodka.

Here at home we have Donald J. Trump, the failing president whose remarks about the city of Seoul, Korea set a new mark for boastful idiocy at a White House press conference on Monday. Noah is saved from despair, however, by the performance of America’s governors – most notably New York’s Andrew Cuomo, who provides an extraordinary combination of true leadership and wholesome entertainment.

