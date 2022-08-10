The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Endorse This! Colbert Mocks Eric Trump's Lame FBI Raid Defense

Stephen Colbert Impersonates Eric Trump, right

Image via YouTube

After flouting every law in the book and avoiding accountability throughout his entire adult life, former President Donald Trump was finally served a hefty helping of justice when the FBI raised his Mar-A-Lago residence this week.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert gleefully mocked Eric Trump for telling Sean Hannity that all the agents would find at his dad's estate is a “note from me telling him how proud I am of him and what a great job he was doing as president.”

Colbert tucked his upper lip above his teeth and asked the FBI: “Did you find a note of him saying how proud he is of me? Keep looking… the truth is out there.”

Colbert also highlighted “one inconsistency” in Eric Trump’s story. Apparently, he was “with” his father when he got the call about the raid, but then “called” his father to tell him about it

Impersonating Eric, Colbert said, “Dad, it’s me, over here!” he said. “It’s me, your son. Not the one you like, the other one. I have terrible news: I’m in the room with you.”

Watch the entire clip below:

From Your Site Articles
Eric Trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Pleads The Fifth In New York State Probe Of His Company (VIDEO)

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination on Wednesday when he was deposed by lawyers at the New York Attorney General’s office investigating whether the Trump Organization defrauded or misled lenders by tweaking the value of his properties and assets.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the civil probe of Trump Organization, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. In a statement released shortly after he appeared, Trump defended his decision to invoke the right after years of insisting that only guilty parties plead the Fifth when under questioning.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump

Ukraine: Russia Used Nuclear Plant To Stage Deadly Rocket Attack

@reuters

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of exploiting its capture of a nuclear power plant to fire rockets from the site at a nearby town in an attack that killed at least 13 people and wounded many others.

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}