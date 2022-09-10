The National Memo Logo

Endorse This! Daily Show Floats Reason Why Eric Trump Hasn't Been Arrested

Eric Trump is known for scamming cancer-stricken children by shifting charitable funds to his own business, among other more recent offenses. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah says he knows why Eric Trump hasn't been arrested -- yet.

As Trevor notes, authorities picked up Trump’s ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon on Thursday in connection with an alleged fraud scheme that involved scamming idiots who wanted to support the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He was charged by New York state prosecutors after being pardoned by Trump on federal charges in 2020.

“It’s like, how many more are left? Seems like everyone around Trump has been put in cuffs,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Thursday. “His CFO, his lawyer, his campaign manager, his other campaign manager, his campaign manager after that, his deputy campaign manager, his fundraisers, his advisers, basically every single person Donald Trump has ever met has gone to prison.” So why not Eric?

Eric Trump

With Rapid Offensive, Ukraine May Have Reached Turning Point In War

@LucianKTruscott

Ukrainian forces fire on Russian positions in Donetsk province

If you’re an officer at any level of command in a unit engaged in combat, it’s never a good sign when you get reports that your soldiers are taking off their uniforms and attempting to blend in with the civilian population. In military terms, that’s called desertion, and in this country it’s punishable by a significant stay at the Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. I don’t know for sure, but if I were to guess, I’d think the punishment in Russia is a firing squad.

Keep reading... Show less
