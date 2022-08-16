The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Facing Indictment, Giuliani Says 'We're Living In A Fascist State' (VIDEO)

@CynicalBrandon

Rudy Giuliani

Youtube Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump's embattled personal attorney and ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani complained in an appearance on Newsmax that Monday's revelations that he is a "target" in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' Georgia's investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election are evidence that the United States is descending into fascism.

“It’s just a further desecration of the Sixth Amendment. I was his lawyer of record in that case. The statements that I made are either attorney-client privileged because they were between me and him, or they were being made on his behalf in order to defend him," Giuliani said. "When you start turning around lawyers into defendants when they're defending their clients, we’re starting to live in a fascist state. Look, I’ve already had my law office raided. I never thought I'd ever see that happen."


Multiple media reports have indicated that Giuliani, who is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday, "should expect to be indicted" in Willis' ongoing criminal probe. Reuters noted that Giuliani has already claimed that he "would refuse to answer any questions about Trump that would violate attorney-client privilege."

But therein lies a potential problem for Giuliani, because attorney-client privilege is not assertable when knowledge of or participation in a crime exists. According to NOLO, "the crime-fraud exception applies if the client was in the process of committing or intended to commit a crime or fraudulent act, and the client communicated with the lawyer with intent to further the crime or fraud, or to cover it up."

Watch below.



Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Related Articles Around the Web
Rudy Giuliani

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Feds Seek To Shield 'Highly Classified' Papers Removed From Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Youtube Screenshot

In a Monday court filing, the Justice Department asked a federal court not to unseal the affidavit showing probable cause for the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago, giving reasons that underscore the hot water Donald Trump appears to be in.

Disclosing the affidavit now would, according to the filing, “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.” It would do that by revealing, “among other critically important and detailed investigative facts: highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government; specific investigative techniques; and information required by law to be kept under seal.”

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump

Fox's Lara Trump Recites Litany Of Lies On Mar-A-Lago Search

Lara Trump

Youtube Screenshot

When Donald Trump revealed last Monday night that the FBI had “raided” his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence, Fox News had an asset on its payroll uniquely positioned to provide its audience with insight: The former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is a Fox contributor. But unfortunately for the network’s viewers, over the past week she's been using her network platform to mislead them.

Members of the Trump orbit, including Lara Trump’s husband, Eric, deployed to Fox last week offering the expected furious defenses of the former president and denunciations of the FBI’s probe. But if there’s any value whatsoever in putting a former president’s relative on staff, surely it is in the aftermath of such an event, when she might have both rare access to credible information and a willingness to reveal it.

Keep reading... Show less
Lara Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}