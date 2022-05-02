The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Former Defense Chief Says Trump Wanted To 'Shoot' Unarmed Protesters

@alexvhenderson

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Mark Esper

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

Mark T. Esper, who served as secretary of defense under President Donald Trump from June 2019 until November 2020 (when Trump fired him following the presidential election), looks back on his months in the White House in his new book, A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times. And one of the disturbing revelations in the book, according to Axios’ Mike Allen, is that Trump wanted to “shoot” unarmed protesters during the Summer of 2020.

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 set off huge protests all over the world, including Washington, D.C. Trump’s response, according to Esper, was, “Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?”

In A Sacred Oath, due out May 10, Esper recalls that early June 2020 “was surreal, sitting in front of the Resolute desk, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing heavily in the air, and the president red faced and complaining loudly about the protests under way in Washington, D.C.”

Esper writes, “The good news — this wasn't a difficult decision. The bad news — I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid.”

Allen notes, “Esper enraged Trump by publicly stating, in June 2020, that he opposed invoking the Insurrection Act — an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil — in order to quell protests against racial injustice.”

A Sacred Oath, according to Allen, “was vetted at the highest levels of the Pentagon.”

“I'm told that as part of the clearance process, the book was reviewed in whole or in part by nearly three dozen four-star generals, senior civilians, and some cabinet members,” Allen writes. “Some of them had witnessed what Esper witnessed.”

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol, Russia Denies Seeking 'Regime Change'

@reuters

KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Around 100 civilians evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol were due to arrive in a Ukrainian-held city on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

The strategic port city on the Azov Sea has endured the most destructive siege of the war with Russia - now in its third month - with Pope Francis, in an implicit criticism of Moscow, telling thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday it had been "barbarously bombarded".

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}