House Democrats File Resolution To Expel 'Liar And Criminal' Santos
Several House Democrats have just filed a resolution to expel disgraced and indicted Rep. George Santos (R-NY), and they say they will force a full vote on the House floor this week.
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) has filed the resolution, which simply reads, “Resolved, That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos, be, and he hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives.”
“George Santos is a fraud and a liar, and he needs to be expelled by the House,” Garcia said in a statement, pointing to the 13 federal criminal charges Santos is facing.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports, “The motion is privileged so House Republicans have two days to schedule the vote. Two-thirds majority is required to expel Santos.”
In a statement Rep. Garcia's office says, “Congressman Garcia was joined by fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) and Congresswoman Becca Balint (VT-AL) on the House floor during introduction. Both Sorensen and Balint are original co-sponsors of the original resolution. Congressman Garcia is the original author of the bill.”
Garcia also says, “I’m starting the process of forcing a floor vote on our resolution to expel George Santos from the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans will now have a chance to demonstrate to the American people that an admitted liar and criminal should not serve in Congress.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
