The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Justice Department Indicts George Santos Under Seal

@CynicalBrandon
George Santos

United States Representative George Santos

United States Representative George Santos (R-NY) was criminally indicted by the Justice Department on Wednesday, CNN exclusively reported.

"Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New York’s eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal," correspondents Mark Morales and Evan Perez learned from insider sources.

"The exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos' campaign finance filings and other claims," they explained.

Santos' tenure has been stained by numerous allegations of fraud, dishonesty, and alleged illegal practices prior to and during his campaign for Congress in 2022. Santos is also being probed by the House Ethics Committee.

The accusations include "breaking campaign finance laws, violating federal conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran’s dying dog, masterminding a credit card fraud scheme, and lying about where he went to school and worked," CNN noted," adding that "Santos has admitted to making some misleading claims about his education and financial status, but continues to deny the more serious allegations."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
george santos

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Right-Wing Media Reject Clear Evidence That Mall Shooter Was Neo-Nazi

@johnknefel
Timcast IRL

Tim Poole

Right-wing media figures responded to news that the gunman who committed a mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday had an account on a Russian social media website where he posted neo-Nazi material, calling the discovery a “psyop.”

Keep reading...Show less
right wing

The Right Is Man-Spreading Myths To Defend Murderous AR-15 Rifle

@LucianKTruscott
The Right Is Man-Spreading Myths To Defend Murderous AR-15 Rifle

Daed bodies on the sidewalk at the Allen, Texas mall on May 6, 2023

A viral video online after the mass killings on Saturday at the outlet mall in Allen, Texas, has caused a lot of consternation, most of it on the right, because it showed dead bodies piled next to a sidewalk. One of the bodies was that of a three-year-old child. His brain matter could be seen sprayed across the sidewalk. Another one of the dead was missing part of her face. It’s just terrible, many commenters said, that Twitter would allow the video on its platform. What happened to the standards Twitter used to have that would have prevented such a thing from being seen before being caught by an algorithm or human monitors?

Keep reading...Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}