Georgia Senate Special Will Go To Runoff

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Rev. Raphael Warnock leads the special election for the Senate seat currently held by Kelly Loeffler (who was appointed), but thanks to a Georgia law requiring a winner to break a 50 percent threshold, the race will be going to a runoff. In the multiway race, Loeffler has held on against Rep. Doug Collins to take the second slot in the runoff.

That runoff will be held January 5, 2021.

Photo Of Woman Flicking Off Trump On Election Day Goes Viral

Photo from Jay Westcott/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Photojournalist Jay Westcott posted a photo of a woman stopping to give President Donald Trump the finger through his bulletproof presidential limousine on Election Day. It's gone viral.

Wescott works for Arlington Now, a northern Virginia publication, and posted the tweet Tuesday afternoon. In just 90 minutes it's received over 55,000 likes, and more than 12,000 retweets and quote tweets.

