Georgia Senate Special Will Go To Runoff
@LauraClawson
November 04 | 2020
Rev. Raphael Warnock leads the special election for the Senate seat currently held by Kelly Loeffler (who was appointed), but thanks to a Georgia law requiring a winner to break a 50 percent threshold, the race will be going to a runoff. In the multiway race, Loeffler has held on against Rep. Doug Collins to take the second slot in the runoff.
That runoff will be held January 5, 2021.