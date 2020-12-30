Surge Of Newly Registered Voters In Georgia Could Flip Senate Blue
Reprinted with permission from American Independent
Georgia has seen a surge in voter registrations that suggest good news for Democrats looking to win control of the Senate, according to new data published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Since the Nov. 3 general election, a whopping 76,000 people have registered to vote in the Peach State.
And a majority of those new registrants, or 56 percent, are voters under 35 — an age demographic that skews overwhelmingly Democratic.
In the 2020 election in Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden won voters aged 30 to 44 by a 10-point margin, according to exit poll data. Biden won the 18 to 29 age demographic by an even larger 13-point spread.
Biden also won first-time voters in 2020 by a seven-point margin, according to the exit poll data.
Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group launched by Democrat Stacey Abrams, has made registering new voters ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia a top priority.
If Democrats win both of those seats in January, they will control the Senate for the first time since 2014, ousting Mitch McConnell as majority leader.
Polling shows both of the races are close, with Democratic nominees Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock running neck and neck with Perdue and Loeffler, respectively.
The races went to runoffs because no candidates garnered at least 50% of the vote in the general election.
Perdue received 49.7 percent to Ossoff's 47.9 percent in November.
The second Senate race was a special election with different rules, where all candidates — regardless of party — ran on the same ballot. Warnock came in first among the all-party field with 32.9 percent of the vote, while Loeffler took the second-place spot with 25.9 percent.
Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.
