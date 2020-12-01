Even Fox News Skipped Giuliani’s Deranged Arizona ‘Hearing’ — Until Trump Tweeted
On Monday, Rudy Giuliani and others from the Trump campaign appeared in a public meeting with members of the Arizona state legislature to contest the state's election results. The meeting predictably featured plenty of deranged and debunked conspiracy theories about the election from the Trump campaign:
Yep, they are going full Hugo Chavez in this Giuliani "hearing" today. https://t.co/zcdMONanYL— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)1606755864.0
Fox News did not take the hearing live though, which led to a Trump complaint at 12:34 p.m. EST:
.@OANN WOW, total election corruption in Arizona. Hearing on now! Why isn’t @FoxNews covering the Arizona hearings?— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1606757675.0
After Trump's complaint, Fox "straight news" anchor Harris Faulkner suddenly started giving the Arizona hearing more coverage in the 1 p.m. hour. Harris devoted a good portion of her opening segment with Fox reporter John Roberts to the matter, teased a live report from the state twice, and then finally did go live to Fox's Matt Finn in Arizona, where excerpts of the hearing were heard:
The coverage continued into Fox anchor Dana Perino's "straight news" 2 p.m. hour.
This comes as Fox News is fending off challenges from pro-Trump cable news outlet OAN, and has repeatedly used its "straight news" programming to launder talking points from its prime-time opinion hosts. There has even been a report that Fox was tracking guests on Newsmax to force them to pick a side between the warring right-wing media outlets.
Meanwhile, as this was all unfolding, Arizona certified its election results for President-elect Joe Biden.
