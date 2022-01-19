The National Memo Logo

Gov. Glenn Youngkin Now Admits Critical Race Theory Not Taught In VA Schools (VIDEO)

VA Gov Glenn Youngkin Talks About CRT

Image via Screengrab

Virginia has been moving towards becoming a blue state for much of the last decade. Former President Obama carried the state twice, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and most recently by President Biden in 2020. However, a series of missteps by Democrats allowed a low-key Trump supporter in Glenn Youngkin to take back the Governorship of Virginia this past November.

Youngkin was able to pull off this victory by avoiding former President trump as much as possible and by taking advantage of an utterly baseless claim that critical race theory was being taught in Virginia's public schools. But for anyone not attuned to the partisan lies and conspiracies of Fox News 24/7, it's quite clear that Critical Race Theory is not taught in Virginian schools. Perhaps now that he won the election, Youngkin admitted this in a recent Fox News interview.

Fox News host John Roberts, noting that Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order banning critical race theory, asked, “Is it your contention that critical race theory is being taught in Virginia public schools?”

“There’s not a course called critical race theory. All the principles of critical race theory, the fundamental building blocks of actually accusing one group of being oppressors and another of being oppressed, of actually burdening children today for the sins of the past, for teaching our children to judge one another based on the color of their skin. Yes, that does exist in Virginia schools today. And that’s why I have signed the executive orders yesterday to make sure that we get it out of our schools," said Youngkin.

So it appears Glenn Youngkin lied through his teeth about manufactured fears about CRT being taught in Virginia.

Watch the interview below:

glenn youngkin

