Most Americans See Sham Behind GOP Election ‘Audits’

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
As Republican lawmakers continue their efforts to conduct audits of the 2020 presidential election, the majority of Americans are raising questions about the integrity of their efforts.
The results of a new Monmouth University poll offer insight into how Americans view the so-called election audits, like the one underway in Maricopa County, Ariz. According to Truthout, poll respondents were asked if they believed election audits were "legitimate efforts to identify potential voting irregularities" or "partisan efforts to undermine valid election results."
Based on the poll results, many Americans see the audits as nothing more than a partisan effort to undermine the outcome of the presidential election.
Per the publication, respondents' results are as follows:
"A majority of Americans, the poll found, felt the audits were partisan-based attempts to question the validity of the outcome of the presidential election, with 57 percent in the poll saying as much. Just one-third of respondents (33 percent) felt that the audits were legitimate actions intended to flesh out supposed voter or election fraud."
"A plurality of respondents (40 percent) also said that these types of audits weaken democracy in the United States, while half that number (20 percent) said that they strengthen it. Thirty-five percent felt the audits had no impact one way or another."
Respondents were also asked whether or not they believe voter fraud is a widespread problem. Only 37 percent of respondents admitted that they believe it is. However, 50 percent of respondents admitted that they believe voter disenfranchisement is a bigger issue. Across several states, Republican lawmakers are working to pass restrictive legislation that could disenfranchise millions of voters.
