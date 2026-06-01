GOP Senators Spent $100M Calling Paxton 'Unfit To Serve' But Now Endorse Him
In a cowardly move that should surprise no one, Republican lawmakers are lining up behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the state’s Senate race, endorsing a man whom many were very recently calling an amoral crook who belongs nowhere near the United States Congress.
The first to throw their support behind Paxton was none other than Sen. John Cornyn himself, the longtime Texas Republican senator who Paxton beat in Tuesday’s primary runoff.
“I’ve spent most of my time in the Senate building the Republican Party in Texas and in the U.S. Senate, and I’ve always supported the Republican ticket, and I intend to do so again in this general election,” Cornyn told reporters on the night of his defeat.
Your first thought may be that it’s hard to fathom how Cornyn could immediately throw his support behind someone he and his allies spent more than $100 million in ads against, slamming Paxton for everything from having been impeached by the GOP-controlled state House, indicted on felony fraud charges, cheated on his wife, and for making Texas less safe by giving sweetheart deals to pedophiles.
In fact, Cornyn continued to bash Paxton even on the runoff day, when it was already clear Cornyn was going to lose.
“He’s gotten away with so much for so long and not been held accountable for it, but I think he is an embarrassment, his misbehavior. And he’s completely unrepentant,” Cornyn told CNN.
But then you remember that Cornyn also backs President Donald Trump, the even more corrupt and amoral fraudster, and it becomes clear that Republicans like Cornyn will throw away their morals and convictions in order to hold onto power.
Other Republicans have equally fallen in line.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee that not only backed Cornyn’s reelection but actively campaigned against Paxton over his conduct, has now endorsed Paxton’s bid. In fact, the NRSC Scott runs has now deleted its past criticism of Paxton from its website, though as any tech savvy person knows, the internet is forever.
“There’s been no better warrior for our party than John Cornyn. I was blessed to have served with him and I look forward to his continued fight for our great country. But now I stand united with President Trump, Ken Paxton, and Texans who want to protect our Republican Majority,” Scott wrote in a post on X.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who begged Trump for months to help push Cornyn over the finish line, also quickly backed Paxton’s candidacy, telling right-wing bootlicker Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday that he will “pivot and go all in” for Paxton.
“Losing is not an option when it comes to the state of Texas and what it means for our majority in the Senate,” Thune said.
Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) also endorsed Paxton, writing in a post on X, “A vote for @KenPaxtonTX in November is a vote for a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America. He has my endorsement and support.”
Of course, while they endorse him now, the millions in attack ads Republicans spent to try to prevent Paxton from winning the nomination can now be repackaged and used by Democratic nominee James Talarico. Like this ad Cornyn’s campaign ran highlighting a disgusting plea deal Paxton gave a sex offender who abused a child. Or this one pushing the same message.
In fact, Talarico has been bringing up the pedophile attacks since Texas Republicans made Paxton’s nomination official.
Ultimately, Paxton’s abhorrent behavior and checkered past put Texas’ Senate seat in play, with political handicappers moving the race to a more competitive rating now that Paxton is the nominee.
Republicans are praying that their quick acceptance of a man they all said is not fit to serve will be emulated by their base.
If not, blue Texas could become a reality this fall.
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- 'Unfit for this offfice' | Cornyn, Paxton clash intensifies in high-stakes Texas GOP Senate runoff | khou.com ›
- Cornyn remains defiant, says he doesn't 'expect' he'll 'have to deal' with backing Paxton ›
- NRSC Called Ken Paxton “Unfit” for Senate in Fundraising Emails - MeidasTouch ›