The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Raskin Says Grisham Offered ’Shocking’ New Details About January 6

Rep. Raskin, Impeachment Manager, Explains Succinctly Why Trial Must Proceed
Rep. Raskin, Impeachment Manager, Explains Succinctly Why Trial Must Proceed

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) revealed former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named many people he had not heard about in connection with the January 6 insurrection, and promised Americans will be stunned when the House Select Committee on the Attack delivers its report.

“America is going to be shocked and surprised at what we all come to learn this year,” Congressman Raskin told CNN Thursday night, one year after the violent and deadly insurrection.

He also said that Grisham gave him “a lot of names I had not heard before” and “identified some minds of inquiry that had never occurred to me” prior to her Wednesday interview with the committee.

Separately, Grisham on Thursday revealed she and more than a dozen other former Trump officials are meeting next week to discuss how to “stop” the former president, Donald Trump, from succeeding in his attempt to destroy democracy, and to get re-elected.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
january 6th

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Fraudster Holmes Tried The ‘MeToo’ Defense — And Failed

@FromaHarrop
Image via Flickr|Fortune Global Forumlive.staticflickr.com

She entered the headlines as the super-confident entrepreneur who founded a wildly successful tech company at 19. She recruited generals and secretaries of state to her board. Her fresh face and long blonde hair made the covers of Forbes, Fortune and Inc. as the business world marveled at her invention that could allegedly do blood tests with just a pinprick on the finger — no more needles in veins.

Elizabeth Holmes was just found guilty on four counts of fraud for lying to investors in her quest to raise money for her company, Theranos. It turned out that her blood-testing technology never worked.

Keep reading... Show less
elizabeth holmes

Justice Gorsuch Parrots False Claims On Flu Deaths — And Internet Erupts

Right-Wing Leader Who Pushed Gorsuch Is Furious Over His LGBTQ Rights Opinion
Right-Wing Leader Who Pushed Gorsuch Is Furious Over His LGBTQ Rights Opinion

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court are making it clear they oppose President Joe Biden’s "vaccinate or test" workplace mandate. Arguments against the OSHA-enforced directive from attorneys arguing the case on the right are being derided on social media, but now the justices themselves are making embarrassing excuses to kill the life-saving federal order.

Take Justice Neil Gorsuch, a 54-year old father of two with a Harvard Law degree and a PhD from Oxford.

Keep reading... Show less
justice gorsuch
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}