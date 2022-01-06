Trump Throws Predictable Tantrum Following Biden's January 6 Speech

For the 80 million-plus sane Americans who said enough to the non-stop attacks on our country in November 2020, it was cathartic to watch President Biden's full-throated and unambiguous rebuke of former President Trump's assault on our democracy that culminated in the violent insurrection of January 6th. Even though these are remarkably abnormal times, President Biden has stuck to the script of norms when it comes to avoiding criticizing your predecessor. But when the one-year anniversary of your predecessor's attempt to overthrow our democratic system comes up, all bets are off.
“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. And here’s the truth: The former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” Mr Biden said.
Anticipating a flurry of attacks from Fox News about the president being "divisive" (they are happening right now, btw), President Biden got ahead of them by putting such propaganda to rest.
"The way you have to heal is you have to recognize the extent of the wound. You can’t pretend. This is serious stuff, and a lot of people, understandably would rather go…’I would just as soon not face it.’ You got to face it. That is what great nations do. They face the truth, deal with it and move on," said President Biden.
Former President Trump, whose own speech was canceled last minute, responded in a predictable narcissistic and lying fashion as he continued spouting lies about 2020 and projecting his own failures.
"Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump said, even though Biden didn't specifically say his name in the speech. "The Democrats want to own this day of Jan. 6 so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through [their] lies and polarizations."
And since he forever lacks all self-awareness and the ability to accept blame or show humility on anything, former president Trump just had to go on his election rants...still.
"It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction," Trump claimed. "They want all conversation concerning the Election 'Canceled.'"
Whether you agree with president Biden's policies is irrelevant; the current president offered a perfect timeline of the events that led to the January 6th failed coup and the man responsible.